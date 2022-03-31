It’s been more than a week since the Cleveland Browns signed quarterback Deshaun Watson. It is the most polarizing conversation since LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat in 2010.

What do you think of the Watson deal? Can I still root for the Browns? How can you bring in a person with 22 civil lawsuits pending against him?

Pretty much this has been the cloud surrounding conversations on this topic since March 18.

I will be honest in my answer. I am numb.

Normally his signing would make us as jubilant as the day James came back to Cleveland. It is not. I watched and listened to his news conference March 25. It felt more like a congressional hearing than watching a franchise-changing moment in team history.

“I’ve never assaulted or disrespected or harassed any woman in my life,” Watson said during his introductory news conference. “I’ve never done these things people are alleging.”

So far in the criminal court of law, he is correct. Twice prosecutors have tried to indict Watson before Texas grand juries. Twice they have failed. As it’s been told, prosecutors could get a salami sandwich indicted.

In a country where freedom is the basis of everything, twice the legal system has said you are a free man. We take great pride in knowing you are innocent until proven guilty in this country.

Public opinion isn’t our legal system. Voicing your opinion has never been easier. Social media takes care of that from the comfort of your own home. We are a long way away from having to do the work of gathering pitchforks and torches to verbally convict somebody.

We live in a time now where opinion is a must. Personal judgment never takes enough deep breaths.

I keep thinking about the world that changed for Brooks Hatlen, while he was inside the walls of Shawshank State Prison in the movie “Shawshank Redemption.” Yes, it was a movie. But it was a thought-provoking moment.

We have seen this before with pro athletes and actors. Often time heals or makeovers change the way we feel about certain subjects. Retired Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger just took a victory tour during the last year of his career. At one point I never thought we would see that kind of support for Roethlisberger after allegations against him of sexual assault. He was never indicted but the NFL suspended him six games in 2010, then reduced to four.

One lesson here is that looking up to celebrities as a moral compass is a luck of the draw. It’s sad. I believe most pro athletes know they are lucky to play a game and get paid a lot of money. We have superstars that come through this town to help others all the time. The ones to look up to are the ones that don’t need a camera to boast their goodwill.

Yes. I have a daughter, a wife, a mother and sisters. There is nothing funny about sexual assault. I often wonder about the impact of sexual assault cases. The emotional fortitude it must take for a victim to stand up for what is right. The cases that drive the victim to want to help others not suffer the same fate. I have a deep concern for false accusers too. They set victims back and cause hesitation for those who deserve justice.

I ask you this. How do you answer the Watson question?

The Browns and the NFL are bigger than one player. They will be around longer than Watson’s playing career. Rooting for the Browns will never be just about one player. It never has been.

Patience will give me the truth. Not someone else’s theory in the media or on social media telling me how to think or feel.

When will Deshaun Watson be able to play? This past season he was on the inactive list for the Houston Texans every game. He was not suspended. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said March 29 the league will not put Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list, which is essentially paid administrative leave, while the league is still investigating the civil suits.

Because of a change in the 2020 collective bargaining agreement, Goodell will not be the judge and jury. According to Yahoo Sports, the league will bring in former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson to be an impartial arbitrator in disciplinary cases like Watson’s.

Robinson was agreed upon by both the owners and the NFL Players Association. I’m wondering with a change in the system if all the NFL’s previous rulings against former players will be used as a point of reference for future suspensions. Robinson will have the power to determine the punishment. If Watson has violated the personal conduct policy, the NFL can appeal the ruling to Goodell if a violation has taken place. So, Goodell is still ultimately the executioner.

If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.