Football is in the air. High school football kicks off this week. I would love to be talking about Beachwood at Orange kicking off the season, but the bigger focus is that we are almost clear of Cleveland’s biggest controversy.
As much as I love the game, I am ready for the end the Deshaun Watson saga – no matter the outcome. Watson’s apology before the Cleveland Browns’ first preseason game was a few months late. He said, “I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation.”
It should have started when he signed with the Browns, but you can’t change history, especially for Watson’s bad decisions. At some point, we all need to move forward.
While the statement was made in the comfort of a Browns’ controlled in-house media interview, it was still made. He changed his tune. The hard part about his apology is you wonder if he would have said it if it was not for former federal Judge Sue L. Robinson’s rulings, where she called his actions “predatory.” It’s also been pointed out that he had no remorse for his actions with multiple masseuses.
His biggest step forward was admitting that he has been talking out his issue in counseling.
“The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back,” Watson said.
He also talked about how he wants to change his life, noting the words that have trickled out of the league office about getting help.
“I want to continue counseling and I want to make sure that I’m growing as a person, as an individual for my decision-making on and off the field,” Watson said. “I want to make sure that I’m just evolving in the community as much as possible, and that is for the Cleveland community, that is the NFL community and beyond.”
Perhaps the best move was that the Browns turned the page in practice this week. After the Aug. 12 game, head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team would move forward in practice with backup Jacoby Brissett as the team’s starting quarterback.
We did get to see Watson play last week, and as expected, he was rusty. It didn’t help that center Nick Harris suffered a right knee injury on the second play from scrimmage and is out for the season. Also, second-year wideout Anthony Schwartz struggled to catch passes.
This season rolls forward with a cloud of confusion for Browns fans. Even lifelong die-hard fans have a fog rolling into the season. Fans should be excited, and maybe they will be. The uncertainty of not knowing who the quarterback will be and the drama surrounding Watson has made a franchise look very shaky. It’s hard to believe this franchise was just one stop away from the AFC Championship 20 months ago.
It’s time to play football. Watson’s resolution and a date with Baker Mayfield, the former Browns quarterback who is battling for the starting job with the Carolina Panthers, in week one should temporarily reset the fan base back to normal.
One last Browns note. I was impressed with quarterback Josh Rosen against Jacksonville. Considering he has seen very few reps in training camp, I hope he keeps the pressure on the Browns.
Guardians deserve fan respect
I received some feedback from readers about “grumpy” Cleveland Guardians’ fans. I understand that you don’t want to buy into the new name or buy any merchandise.
But the team is flirting with winning the American League Central or capturing a wildcard spot. It is embarking on a run for the playoffs.
No matter what happens this year, it’s not the players’ or coaches’ fault for any fans’ lack of desire to want to be “all-in” on the baseball team. The team plays hard every night, it is younger than most Triple-A teams. The team is fun and it looks like it is enjoying the game. No matter how you view the franchise, these guys are winners. Manager Terry Francona and team President Chris Antonetti have pulled off something short of a baseball miracle with this team.
If you are hung up on the name change this season, be mad at Major League Baseball and the owners that appear to be letting the franchise move over to an ownership group led by David Blitzer. If you can’t see the games on television, be mad at Sinclair Broadcasting, which sold the name of the station to Bally, and whoever you subscribe to for television.
The team has earned my respect. Now let’s see how far the Guardians can go.
