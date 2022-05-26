It appears we are nearing another page turn in the Deshaun Watson story. As I wrote the day the Browns signed the quarterback, I am numb to the story that is unfolding.
We would have celebrated landing a player with his football talent in most cases. Now, we get information normally reserved for a voyeur. We wait to see who is telling the truth. We wait to see how the league will react to its own investigation.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters in Atlanta May 24 that the league is close to wrapping up its investigation into the quarterback in connection with violating the personal conduct policy.
Twenty-two women have filed civil cases against the Browns’ new quarterback. Watson denies any claims that he has done anything wrong and has not been charged with a crime.
His attorney reiterated this week that he did have consensual sex with three of the women.
Two Texas grand juries did not indict Watson on sexual assault charges. The matter is a civil one now and not a criminal one.
This week, HBO aired an interview with two women who spoke with them. They told their side of the story. They told the details of what allegedly happened during sessions with Watson. Attorneys for both sides of the case have been talking to the media. Since there are no criminal charges, it is all for the court of public opinion to see how this will get settled with the plaintiffs and the NFL.
The reality of this case is playing out before our eyes. The repercussions of deciding to hire as many as 40 massage therapists and what Watson believed the expectations would be, will be settled soon.
I’m still wondering why the Browns or any other NFL team would want this headache now. Why take on this drama? This is the reason Watson’s deal with the Miami Dolphins fell through a year ago. Miami wanted the cases settled. The story is a nightmare. It crosses over so many lines. Every word that is written or said needs to be carefully crafted. No matter what is said, it could be looked at as insensitive.
It could take years for the civil cases to have closure. If Watson settles out of court, it will look like he is admitting guilt. Any new evidence after the league’s findings could lead to opening things up again.
We talk about Watson missing anywhere from zero games to missing an entire season. We will soon find out. I do think Watson should have his day in court. Those days should come before he steps back on a football field. I wonder if Browns’ ownership wakes up in the morning wondering, why they got themselves into this mess?
The Browns started voluntary organized team activities this week. I hope you are sitting down for this breaking news.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is not there. Mayfield and the Browns are sitting in limbo, waiting. The Browns are looking to find a team that is willing to pick up his contract. All Mayfield has to do is sit back and count the $18.5 million he is owed by the team. He’s hoping the Browns release him and another team will give him a chance to compete to be a starter.
The Browns are doing the right thing by waiting. Mayfield would be required to report to Berea when mandatory camp starts in mid-June. Until then, this is a game of chicken.
The crazy twist would be if Watson is suspended for all 17 games this season. I know the team signed Jacoby Brissett to be the backup quarterback, but Mayfield is still on the roster. I should stop typing at this point.
It would be beneficial to both the Browns and Mayfield if he played this season should Watson be suspended. The Browns would need a quarterback. Mayfield needs to play without being injured. On paper, it sounds great. I don’t see this ever happening.
The ego of both sides will not let this happen. I wonder if Watson is suspended for a full year if that would change the thought process for the Browns on getting another quarterback. It appears no matter what happens with Watson, the Browns are ready to wait it out until another team needs Mayfield. The real story will be when it is mandatory for Mayfield to report to Berea, will he.
