It’s not elementary when it comes to Deshaun Watson being the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns.
Independent former federal Judge Sue L. Robinson released her findings after Watson’s hearing for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. She said he was in violation of the policy. In fact, her ruling was scathing. She also took some shots at the NFL for not having a policy in place that defined the repercussions of non-violent acts of sexual misconduct. She had the chance to set the tone by handing down a harsh recommendation of a fine and game suspensions.
The judge’s words were harsh. But, she thought it wasn’t her place to define new outcomes for the violation. Robinson’s decision was based on what the league had done in the past. The outcome: six games and no fine. Browns’ fans felt like that was a win. Outside of Cleveland, the punishment seemed light.
The league appealed her ruling on Aug. 3.
The move gives Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he designates authority to impose a stiffer penalty and the players’ union has two days to respond in writing, and a hearing is supposed to be scheduled within 10 days, The Associated Press reported. The union could then challenge the appeal ruling in federal court, setting the stage for a prolonged battle, AP reported.
Watson has said he plans to sue the NFL if he receives a one-year suspension.
Robinson didn’t fine Watson, who is getting paid $230 million by the Browns. He didn’t play last year, but he would have if he would have settled his civil cases.
The Dolphins wanted him to come to Miami, but he needed to settle the civil cases. Looking at both seasons and a six-game suspension this year, he was looking at missing 23 games. The judge didn’t think missing last year was punishment.
After going through Robinson’s findings, the answer to moving forward is education. Most look at Watson and wonder what was he thinking? His expectations for what a massage is, is not the same as what professional therapists are trained to do. A real friend needed to explain that to him. The Houston Texans supported it. They had to settle 30 cases before they hit civil court.
I was surprised the judge didn’t have a fine in her ruling. Based on her findings, she had a chance for real change. Adding a $10 million-plus fine would have done two things. It would be the biggest fine in the history of the league. It also could have been used to help women who have been victims of sexual assault. If the league were serious, they could match that number. Money talks.
I wonder what Watson thought after reading the ruling. His legal team settled all but one civil suit by July 31. Hopefully, there are no more. There are no criminal charges. In the real world, the quarterback violated his workplace handbook. In that world, his job would have been over.
Ratings for the NFL will not change. If Watson steps on the field, fans will be prepared for the Browns to make the playoffs. Season ticket holders who are appalled by this story will be replaced by those who are not. The NFL will also not lose any money over this story. The NFL machine only became bigger with legalized gambling. The Watson story that has dominated the media for months will become a distant memory in the future.
It’s a roller coaster of emotions in a game that exists for entertainment. I’m not sure what will happen next. But, I’m ready to get off the ride. I hear the frustrations. I wonder what will happen in the next case involving a player. I wonder what happens when the next owner or coach violates the personal conduct policy. I wonder when we can talk about the game again.
Reyes stays in Guardians’ system
The Major League Baseball trade deadline has come and gone. The Cleveland Guardians biggest’ move was activating Oscar Gonzales and sending Franmil Reyes back to Class AAA in Columbus. I hope Reyes can find his swing with the Columbus Clippers. His approach to the game didn’t go unnoticed.
When Reyes’ swing connects, he is a reason to go to the ballpark, but this year has been a struggle. I thought he might get traded at the deadline, but I’m glad he is still in the Guardians the system. Now let’s see if the big guy can find it. It’s difficult to be a designated hitter in the big leagues when you are only hitting .213.
A home run for home days
How about some good news? A quick note to the city of Solon for Solon Home Days the last weekend in July.
As a teenager, I worked at the old Loews Cedar Center movie theater as an usher. I used to laugh when people would clap at the end of the movie. I thought, do the people want the projectionist to come down to take a bow? I used to think the same about fireworks. It’s difficult to equal the show the Indians/Guardians put on at the ballpark. For the first time, outside of Progressive Field, I clapped at the end of a fireworks show. The home days fireworks took it to another level. Bravo.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.