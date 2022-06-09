Deshaun Watson. It’s hard to find a newspaper, radio station, television station or social media not talking about the Cleveland Browns quarterback.
Over the last week, two more women filed civil lawsuits against him and if you’re keeping score, that is Nos. 23 and 24.
Earlier this week, The New York Times released a story by Jenny Vrentas reporting that Watson allegedly had massage appointments with 66 different women over a 17-month period. She also reported the Houston Texans allegedly secured an upscale Houston hotel and club for him. The story also says team security was involved in having the therapist sign nondisclosure agreements.
The accusations and testimony are all out there to read. I’m sure some Hollywood executive is ready to make it into an R-rated movie some day. The question is will it be a factual film or a fictional film and that will supposedly be decided in a civil court.
Two Texas grand juries chose not to proceed with criminal charges against Watson and Watson is sticking to his insistence proclaiming his innocence.
This story is not going away anytime soon. We are still waiting on the NFL to decide on a punishment if it believes he broke the league’s personal conduct policy. You must wonder again if the Browns would have walked down this path had they known the road would be this rocky. Watson is a good quarterback. In Berea, they must be wondering if this was all worth it. The Haslem family spoke to the media after they signed Watson, saying their investigation left them confident to sign him to a $230-million guaranteed, no-trade deal.
It seems like a long shot that Watson will avoid a suspension. The question now is how long of a suspension. Despite the fact that Commissioner Roger Goodell said they would not put Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list, which means paid leave, after Watson was not indicted, I’m not sure that he will be able to keep that word.
Goodell has said that the league was close to wrapping up its investigation. I’m not sure how they can with more cases being filed.
Both sides in this civil case agreed to go to court after the football season. The only way to stop the civil cases is to settle with the plaintiffs. I’m sure the Browns and the league would love for that to happen. Paid leave would stop Watson from playing until the cases are resolved. It could push Watson to want to settle the cases to get him off the list. Then he would be able to serve any conduct violation time on unpaid suspension.
No matter what the truth is in the Watson story, it drags us all down.
We talked to Mike Florio from Profootballtalk.com on our radio show, “Baskin and Phelps,” on 92.3 The Fan and asked him where the Browns stand and if it’s possible for the Browns to void Watson’s contract.
Florio said, “The contract only preserves and guarantees and protects him from forfeiture if suspensions are imposed in 2022 and 2023. The way this is going, he could be suspended beyond 2023. They could suspend him now and suspend him later in 2024 and void the guarantees. They (the Browns) have shown no intentions of wanting to get out of the contract. I’d like to think if we could give the Browns’ brass the opportunity to see where things are right now before they did the deal on March 25, they probably wouldn’t have done the deal.”
This entire story is one giant mess. It gets deeper when you consider the separation from quarterback Baker Mayfield that will become a divorce once the Browns can trade him.
A listener of our radio show reminded me how happy things seemed after the Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in a wild-card game in 2021 and how the Browns were just a few plays away from making the AFC Championship game just a year ago. We talked about football, not court filings. It was nice to get away from the drama. Wow, how things have changed.
One day, this story will all be in the past. Once again, the name of our city will be linked to it. There are no trophies for being a part of the drama. The Browns would be a sports dynasty if they did. From former owner Art Modell to Watson, this franchise has been bogged down by making mistake after mistake. I do know the Browns have other players that could make next season great. It’s just difficult to see that today.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.