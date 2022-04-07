The question of the week is what happened to Adam “The Bull”?
I’ve been lucky enough to work with him for the past 11 years at 92.3 the Fan in Cleveland. Adam was always a great guest at what was the CJN’s “Les is More” sports talk events over the years. He made an instant impact on the market.
His show, “Bull and Fox,” will now be “Afternoon Drive” until the station finds a replacement to partner up with former OSU and Buffalo Bills defensive back Dustin Fox. People keep asking, what happened? I’m sorry to report that there is no scandal in this story. Bull was ready for a change. He is going to live here at least through the summer. Like most of us, the COVID-19 pandemic made us see things in different ways.
I didn’t always agree with Bull, but I listened. His thoughts reflect his nickname. He can be a bull with his opinion. He identified with a loud brash New York attitude. He owned it. I will always be thankful that I was on his team for a start-up sports talk station more than a decade ago. I think about how Adam could be this generation’s Pete Franklin in Cleveland. I am proud of Adam, and I am proud of the management I work for at The Fan. You don’t often hear radio personalities get a chance to say goodbye on the air. Bull did.
“Good job outta you” my friend.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.