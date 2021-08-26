There is something about this time of year.

I’ll argue that being in Northeast Ohio in late summer and early fall is one of the best places in the world.

Maybe it is the back to school feeling and the uncertainty of what lies ahead in a new school year or in the Jewish new year that sends optimism through your blood with the hopes of a fresh start.

Here’s hoping that we can get to that place with a somewhat “normal” feeling again.

COVID and football return

Beachwood and Orange high schools canceled their week one football game due to COVID-19 concerns. Beachwood called off their week 2 game for the same reason. The Big Ten and the NFL laid the framework to have games forfeited because of COVID-19.

Every time it feels like we are heading back to “normal,” there is a reminder of how life has changed for all of us.

The Las Vegas Raiders are only letting vaccinated fans in their stadium. They are also offering money back on your tickets. The New Orleans Saints are just straight up saying be vaccinated or you are not coming in. It’s a matter of time before the entire league follows suit.

I just hope we can get through this sports season without any major setbacks. The NFL’s full steam ahead fan return policy may look like a bad idea if overworked hospitals are filled with folks who picked up COVID at NFL stadiums. It would be a brutal look for the league that has the Midas touch.

For now, I’ll go back to watching the leaves turn different colors and finding some cardboard “dad” jeans to make me really feel like it’s back to school.

Browns rollin' in preseason

Here we go into week No. 3 of the NFL preseason for the Cleveland Browns. No reason to start playing the starters now. They will stay healthy not seeing the field at Atlanta. The biggest battles and storylines for the Browns are tiny pimples of the major reconstruction that has been needed since the glorious run of just one win in two seasons.

Now we are arguing about the impact rookie running back Demetric Felton can bring. Is he a running back or a wideout? Better yet, Can Johnny Stanton replace Andy Janovich as the fullback because they can use him at tight end too?

The true battle is at placekicker. Incumbent Cody Parkey looks lost for the season after injuring his quad. Did Chase McLaughlin win the job or will the Browns sign a free agent kicker after final roster cuts? The story sounds like the old cheesy Batman endings from the 1960s. Biff, pow, wham.

I think head coach Kevin Stefanski and the front office know what they are doing. I am willing to give them a ton of slack because of the way last season turned out. My gut tells me the third- and fourth-string players have looked well-coached and prepared for the first two preseason games. It’s a good sign for starters when the Browns take the field for the first regular-season game at Kansas City.

I just won’t have a ton of patience if the Browns are not ready when they walk into Arrowhead. History is not this year’s teams’ fault. The team is 1-20-and-1 in season openers since 1999. Thanks to a Butch Davis win in 2004, and a tie against Pittsburgh in 2018.

One of the few things that went sideways for the Browns in 2020 was the opening game. They looked ill prepared in a 38-6 loss against Baltimore. I will accept every excuse for last season’s first game Sept. 12. No preseason, new coach, new coordinators. I get it. I’m expecting the starting unit to look crisp in Week 1. Why, because it didn’t get preseason reps, meaning the coaching staff has prepared this team for a battle against Kansas City. Right?

Imagine how great the fans will be for the home opener against Houston in

Week 2 Sept. 19. A big time win in Week 1 would be amazing. The full feeling of why this is a Browns town will be in full effect with a Week 1 win in Kansas City.

Now let’s get through the final preseason game healthy.

