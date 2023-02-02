It has been interesting to see the measure of a fan this past week.
Cleveland Indians/Guardians fan John Adams passed away Jan. 30 at age 71. Outside of Northeast Ohio, his name would be associated with the second president of the United States. To Clevelanders, he is a part of the history of old Municipal Stadium or Jacobs Field/Progressive Field. The man that sat in the bleachers and banged the drum for our ball club.
If you did not know by now, Adams walked into the old ballpark when he was 21 years old with a big drum to keep the beat going as fans banged the wood chairs at the stadium. It was a tradition that made the move with the team to Carnegie Avenue and Ontario Street. The sound will forever echo through your memories of our baseball team.
Not that he started out to be a celebrity, but it worked out that way. I can’t remember a time we shared a quick hello when he wasn’t smiling. His organic place in sports fandom will never be forgotten.
Adams is a reminder that the experience and entertainment of sports don’t have to be about the players, managers or coaches. Explaining to someone who Adams was at any game was a badge of honor to knowing our sports history. For decades, he lugged that drum up to the top of the bleachers. He knew when the pitcher became set, the last strike of the mallet had to stop. When the team was playing well, you would see him on TV – and not just during the game, but when national news outlets showed him as the voice of our community across the world.
Knowing who Adams was and remembering him in the future is what will make you know that you are a true Cleveland baseball fan. Just like John.
Kelce brothers really Super
The Super Bowl is set. It will be Kansas City and Philadelphia. The two top seeds square off in the nation’s most-watched event of the year. It will mark the first time two brothers – Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce – will play against each other for the NFL championship. Those brothers take great pride in the fact they are from Cleveland Heights.
It has made their parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, household names this week. Both men have been vocal leaders of their respective teams. They are not scared of a microphone and are having fun. It will be interesting to see how many more seasons Jason Kelce can play – the wear and tear on an NFL center’s body can be brutal.
It’s hard not to notice that some will call Travis Kelce the greatest tight end in NFL history. I think he is in the conversation. It was great talking with his father on my radio show last week, and my biggest takeaway was that Ed Kelce believed the boys were able to play professional football because they played so many different sports growing up in Cleveland Heights. He gave a ton of credit to hockey coaches for the boys’ ability to adapt on the fly.
Beyond football, the timing of this story is welcome news for a school trying to pick up the pieces from a fight after a basketball game against Garfield Heights last week. The scene was so bad that Cleveland Heights police had to call in other police departments to assist. Heights now has limited tickets for the rest of the season. It’s too bad because there are way more good kids at the school than this story, and head coach J.R. Bremer has done a great job with the program.
As a Heights grad, it’s hard to watch the frantic fight video. I can only imagine what it’s like for the administration and staff that have way more success stories that are never shared compared to the publicity of idiots fighting after a basketball game. The Kelce brothers’ story is welcome news this week.
Cavs should be wheeling, dealing
The new car smell is coming off of the Cleveland Cavs. Sometimes it’s hard to watch a team that has so much talent and can’t put it together. The Cavs are hanging around .500 over the last 40-plus games. The Jan. 31 loss to Miami was another example of how the team lacks chemistry. The Heat are right behind the Cavs in the standings as the trade deadline approaches next week, which is why this was an important contest.
It also brought out glaring problems when the Cavs start to freelance on offense. The lack of a consistent shooter up front also showed up in the loss. There is plenty of season to be played, and I just can’t see the Cavs front office sitting back and not making a trade. The hard part is, how many players can lift the Cavs into the top four in the Eastern Conference? Let’s hope they do something to stay ahead of the pack and not fall into the awful play-in tournament again.
Drop the NFL Pro Bowl
Can’t the NFL walk away from greed for just one week? The Pro Bowl has turned into a flag football game, a water balloon toss, punters playing tic-tac-toe and a longest drive contest. I’m not sure if I will watch it live. How about just saluting these players at the NFL honors banquet and being done with it? I can’t wait to see how many viewers tune in.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on "Baskin & Phelps" weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.