The NFL Draft is here and Kansas City is the center of the football universe from April 27 to April 29. Since 1999, the draft has been Cleveland’s Super Bowl, but it won’t be again until 2025, because the Browns sent three first-round picks to Houston in the Deshaun Watson trade last year.
I will wait to see what the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens do in the first round. Plus, I’m looking forward to seeing where Ohio State University’s C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Paris Johnson Jr. will be picked.
Then we will argue about how the Houston Texans made the world’s greatest pick at No. 12. The player they selected who could have been the Browns’ choice had they had the pick. It’s fuel to the fire in my world of sports talk radio. My rebuttal will depend on the success of Watson and of the player Houston picks. Nobody will really know what the Browns would have done with the pick. You know you are thinking the Browns would have traded the selection on draft night. Then you would have said to your friends, “Why do the Browns always have to think they are the smartest team in the NFL?” Fair or not, it has happened too many times.
What will the Browns do with the 74th pick? No matter who it may be, there will be pressure of being a player expected to contribute now because he will be the Browns’ top pick. It is really not fair for a third-round selection. Most players in this spot get a little slack and some transition time.
In 2008, the Browns’ first pick was Beau Bell, a fourth-round selection. He was a linebacker from University of Nevada, Las Vegas and played in five games. You might remember him only because he was the team’s first pick. But, he had some hype because he was the only name to talk about.
The pick will become “Mr. Relevant” in title only. Pay close attention to the press conference for the player picked No. 74. Get ready for these nuggets of wisdom about the player picked No. 74. “He was clearly the highest player on our board,” “We could not believe that pick 74 was still available,” and my favorite, “On some of our boards, we had him listed as a late first-round talent.”
No matter what the Browns do, it is going to be really interesting to see what Browns’ General Manger Andrew Berry does with the roster. Since becoming GM in 2020, the players the front office has drafted have been cemented in the roster.
It’s a numbers game now. Berry will have to let some of his previous draft picks hit the road. The entire 2020 class is still on the roster. Only fifth-round pick Richard LeCounte is missing from the class of 2021. The class of 2022 is still intact. Twenty-three of Berry’s 24 picks were on the roster as of April 24. The Browns have eight picks heading into this weekend, but no first- or second-round selections. I can’t wait to see if 31 of Berry’s 32 picks are on the final roster.
There is another side of the NFL Draft most people don’t think about. The day a player is drafted into the NFL is an amazing moment. It is the reality of the moment that only lasts a few seconds because the work is really just starting.
The draft might also be the worst day of the year for active players. They watch the draft to see how much confidence the team has in them. Former Browns’ and Ravens’ running back Jamel White told me he didn’t need to watch draft night.
“I knew teams would bring in a new running back(s) and those guys would try to outwork me to take my roster spot,” he said. “So, I could not be outworked. Teams always have a player plan. I still had to work hard to stay on the team and in the league.”
The Browns are now on the clock, if you can wait 26 hours after the first pick.
'Sports Talk Live' scores
I want to thank the great crowd we had at the Cleveland Jewish News “Sports Talk Live” last week at the Mandel JCC. It was the first time I have moderated the event instead of being a panelist.
Panelists Jonathan Peterlin, Mark “Munch” Bishop and Adam “The Bull” put on a great show. The yearly event that was originally called “Les is More,” was named after our dear late friend, Les Levine. The event continues to grow every year. The feedback continues to be strong. I was told by one member of the audience “it seemed too short.” Perhaps we are ready for prime time, rather than a 7:30 a.m. weekday start? Thanks to everybody at the CJN and the audience that makes it a great success.
