The old saying is that people who live in glass houses should not throw stones. I wonder if that is the same for beer cans? A super ugly incident occurred last weekend at Yankee Stadium when fans started throwing beer and other debris at Cleveland Guardians players following a walk-off afternoon win for New York April 23.
As frustrating as it was to watch, it was hard not to think about Cleveland’s history when passing judgment on the idiots throwing beers at Guardians outfielders Myles Straw and Oscar Mercado.
After listening to the players’ account of what happened, it sounds like the “Bleacher Creatures” in New York do what they do. They razz the opponent’s outfielders. In this case, they went a little too far by cheering for an injury. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan crashed into the right field wall and was hurt. It looked like he had a concussion. While being checked out, some Yankees’ fans cheered Kwan’s injury. It was totally classless. That is where it should have ended.
Straw is one of my favorite players. Rather than alerting an umpire to get security to stop the ignorance about the fan or fans that were crossing the line, he decided to take the law into his own hands.
Straw climbed the outfield fencing that protects a scoreboard and started yelling at a fan face to face. In what world is it safe for an outfield wall to have a metal fence that protects an electronic scoreboard over the safety of the players? Secondly, Straw may be a hero for sticking up for his teammate, but at the end of the day, he lit the fuse for a fan base known as the “Bronx Zoo”. You could hear one fan yelling, “Stay down Kwan” while he was being checked by the Guardians’ medical staff.
This was all before the end of the game. The Yankees’ Gleyber Torres came up with a game-winning hit with one out in the bottom of the ninth after Kwan’s injury. There was time for Yankee Stadium security to step it up a bit after the Straw yelling match. It was a big failure on the part of the Yankees’ security team, because after the game-winning hit, Yankees’ fans started throwing trash on the field, including beer bottles. That prompted Straw to call the fans the “worst fan base on the planet.”
None of this needed to happen.
Welcome to our glass house. It’s hard not to look in the mirror at June 4, 1974, and think of ten cent beer night between the Texas Rangers and the then-called Indians. There was a bad mix of beer and a heated mess from a game in Texas, where the Rangers and Indians were ready to duke it out in Cleveland. It started on the field with the players in Texas, then sports talker Pete Franklin firing up fans on the radio, before it ended with an ugly moment in Cleveland sports history, complete with streakers and a rare forfeit in Cleveland sports.
Then there was “Bottlegate.” Why do all controversial things end in “gate”? Watergate was enough for me. It was Dec. 16, 2001, and I was lucky enough to be on the field at the end of that game. Browns’ fans decided to throw beer bottles and other stuff onto the field after a controversial spotting of the football that would have led to a Cleveland first down. It didn’t and replay overturned the play. The Jacksonville Jaguars won the game, but not before players had to come back on the field after going to the locker room. In the moment it really didn’t seem like that big of a deal. After watching what I couldn’t see on the field it was another bad moment in Cleveland sports history.
Both “Bottlegate” and 10-cent beer night made me look in the mirror over a situation by so few that reflects upon an entire city. It’s sad that actions by a few become projected on an entire fan base and a city in the end.
It would have been nice to read a press statement from the Yankees saying this won’t happen again. I’ll keep waiting. Then again, it would have been nice to have security step up too.
Time for NFL Draft
The NFL Draft started April 28 and will conclude April 30. The Cleveland Browns traded their first-round pick to Houston in the Deshaun Watson trade.
In fact, we need to get used to no first-round picks for a while. 2025 is the next time the Browns will have a first-round selection, barring no trades in between. The draft used to be the Super Bowl around here. Leading up to the big night, we would argue about what top college player the Browns should go get. Now it feels like the party is going on and we were told to just show up for dessert. If the Browns can walk away with a defensive end, defensive lineman and a wide receiver who can contribute this season, it will be a successful draft.
No matter what happens with quarterback Baker Mayfield, the team should be in no hurry to take less than what they think is the best offer. Heading into the draft, the entire world knows the Browns are looking to move him to another team. It kills his value in a trade. Time will help his value. Another team will need Mayfield at some point. I trust the Browns’ front office and General Manager Andrew Berry on this one. Mayfield will get more than $18.5 million next season, even if he doesn’t take a snap. The Browns can have time on their side if they choose so.
