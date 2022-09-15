Yes, we have a kicker.
Anybody following along in the basically worthless preseason games and training camp was not surprised when Cade York nailed a 58-yard field goal to help the Cleveland Browns defeat the Carolina Panthers in week one, 26-24.
It was the first opening-week victory for the Browns in the lifetime of a high school senior. It’s nice to be off to a good start. But, it feels like this will be the blueprint for the rest of the season. Countdown games until quarterback Deshaun Watson takes over. There are no guarantees after he returns, but hold on to the ride for the next 10 games.
It is hard not to like quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the leader. He was emotionally spent in his postgame press conference. He holds the value that we want to see in pro athletes. He appreciates every opportunity to play the game. The question is, will that be enough to get the Browns to the playoffs. The Browns’ new quarterback struggled to be in sync.
The best job in Cleveland is the backup quarterback. If Brissett stumbles again this week, the soft rumblings will become very large on Monday morning. Backup Josh Dobbs will become larger than life to antsy Browns’ fans. The most important thing Brissett can do is take care of the football. The Browns won and he didn’t turn over the ball.
How they won is another point.
The Browns benefited from two bad calls from the refs on the final drive. The roughing the passer call was super questionable and picking up the flag on Brissett faking a spike call was totally blown. If Panthers’ fans want to be mad, I have no problem with that. Carolina and former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said it best after the game that Carolina needed to do more to not need a call from the refs to change the game.
Carolina had seven yards of total offense in the first quarter. Any team that puts itself in a spot to have an official decide the game needs to look in the mirror to see what happened before the final two minutes. All of that said, the Browns got lucky on the last drive.
The best part of this game is that we can all turn the page on the Mayfield revenge drama.
York made the field goal and I love it.
York is just 21 years old. He was in high school just four years ago. He was in studio with Jeff Phelps and me last week on 92.3 the Fan.
York kicked at Louisiana State for three years. He didn’t miss an extra point his sophomore or junior seasons, making 164 of 168 overall. He was 50 for 56 on field goals. Imagine having all the pressure of being a first-year kicker in the league.
Now hear this story. York told us he got death threats from idiot LSU fans on social media after LSU lost to Florida State to start the 2022 season and also thought York still played for the Tigers. The game ended when Florida State blocked an extra point attempt by LSU. The lazy, uneducated LSU fans that hit up social media and blamed him for a 24-23 loss.
York, who was named the AFC player of the week, was unphased by the ignorance. He is going to be the difference in some of these games. I’m hoping FirstEnergy Stadium becomes Yorktown.
Guardians deserve your support
It’s hard to not get on board with the Cleveland Guardians. I know some of you still hate the name change. Would your feelings be the same if the team were still called the Indians?
Here it is mid-September and the team is still in first place in the American League Central Division. The playoffs look to be the next exit, while the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox are in the rearview mirror. We used to dream of a team that would make the playoffs. Now many just take this run for granted.
They are now battling despite having to use fresh arms from Columbus as two-fifths of the starting rotation. The youngest team in the league is fourth in AL batting average. Andres Gimenez, Stephen Kwan and Jose Ramirez are all in the top 20. The three healthy starters, Shane Bieber, Tristan McKenzie, and Cal Quantrill are in the top 12. The bullpen has the third best earned run average and the games leader in saves is Emmanuel Clase.
The Guards are doing everything they can to get you to the ballpark, too. They are offering two games for $25 in the current five-game homestand against the Twins. This team is giving us a season to remember, if you are watching.
Buckeyes looking ahead
The Ohio State University is moving right along. This week Toledo, last week Arkansas State. I’m not sure if the run of the mill victory for the Buckeyes should ever be taken for granted, but it was a far cry from the electricity of beating Notre Dame a week earlier. The Fighting Irish didn’t help Ohio State by losing to Marshall at home last week. It weakens Ohio State’s resume. I can’t wait for the new 12-team playoff. The notion that style points matter is a thorn in college football’s side.
Ohio State is 2-0. Hopefully, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be back this week. Although as expected, Marvin Harrison Jr. put on another show for the second time in three games. Going back to the Rose Bowl, he turned in a three-touchdown performance.
The Buckeyes are in the softer part of the schedule now and opened the season with five straight games in the Horseshoe. Things should get interesting when Ohio State opens Big Ten play next week against Wisconsin. Let’s circle Oct. 8 when OSU visits East Lansing, Mich., to face Cleveland Heights High School alumni Mel Tucker’s Michigan State Spartans.
OSU coach Ryan Day’s honesty in his postgame press conferences are refreshing. He sees the game as fans do. He’s not scared to call out the warts and highlight positive things that should be noted. It’s worth the listen. It doesn’t feel like coach speak. It’s hearing from the man who makes the calls, but it’s like he was sitting next to you all game.
Berger ceremony touching
It was an honor to hold a candle at the Mandel JCC in Beachwood in honor of the lives we lost remembered as the Munich Eleven. The ceremony to remember 50 years since one of the biggest sports tragedy in world history was a moving tribute.
Maccabi Cleveland delegation head Kelly Millstone, and weightlifter and presenter Ari Sherwin deserve high praise not only for the event, but for reminding us that education from tragedy is the best way to not repeat history. I was just 4 years old when the events happened. I remember as I grew older, I recall my father explaining to me what happened. He also made sure that I knew that David Mark Berger from Shaker Heights High School was among the 11 Israeli athletes and coaches killed. Remembering his legacy is and should always be a part of our history. He is in the fabric of all Jewish athletes, especially those from Northeast Ohio.
Saddened by Jennifer Ilgausksas' death
I am deeply saddened for Cleveland Cavs great Zydrunas Ilgauskas on the passing of his wife, Jennifer, I have worked with Big “Z.” He is known as an icon on the court.
But, both of them are blessings in the community and to their family. We often talked about family when we shared time working together. His love for his wife and family was always a topic. Jennifer was just 50 years old when she died Sept. 11. They have two boys. Cleveland’s heart is broken.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.