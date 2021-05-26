Bob Abelman, the Cleveland Jewish News arts and entertainment columnist, will speak about his new book, “All the World’s a Stage Fright: Misadventures of a Clandestine Critic,” in a virtual event hosted by Temple Emanu El Brotherhood at 7 p.m. June 2.

Judy Abelman, owner of Abelman Communications and Abelman’s wife, will moderate the discussion with Abelman, and a question-and-answer session will follow.

The event is free and open to the public. To receive the Zoom login and for additional information, email Len Gold at gonzo11@roadrunner.com.