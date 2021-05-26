Bob Abelman, the Cleveland Jewish News arts and entertainment columnist, will speak about his new book, “All the World’s a Stage Fright: Misadventures of a Clandestine Critic,” in a virtual event hosted by Temple Emanu El Brotherhood at 7 p.m. June 2.

Judy Abelman, owner of Abelman Communications and Abelman’s wife, will moderate the discussion with Abelman, and a question-and-answer session will follow.

The event is free and open to the public. To receive the Zoom login and for additional information, email Len Gold at gonzo11@roadrunner.com.

Excerpts from "All the World’s a Stage Fright: Misadventures of a Clandestine Critic"

Excerpt 1: "3 left 26 near 0 pinch"
Bob Abelman

Excerpt 1: "3 left 26 near 0 pinch"

  • Bob Abelman | CJN Columnist
    columnists@cjn.org
  • Posted
  • Comments

Whenever I look through the news releases sent to me by the city’s professional playhouses that announce their roster of new season productions, the former actor in me gets the itch to perform in one of them. That feeling always fades, like a phantom ache, where a surgically removed limb used to be, when I remember the name Asher Kaufman pays the bills better when in a byline of a Cleveland Jewish Chronicle theater review than in the show’s playbill. But this time, the itch was agitated by Mark, the newspaper’s assistant managing editor.

Excerpt 2: I fear Shakespeare
Bob Abelman

Excerpt 2: I fear Shakespeare

  • Bob Abelman | CJN Columnist
    columnists@cjn.org
  • Posted
  • Comments

Several years ago, the company formerly known as North Coast Shakespeare Ensemble moved from an archaic venue on Cleveland’s east side to downtown’s state-of-the-art Hedley Theatre, expanded its offerings from all things Shakespeare and renamed itself North Coast Theater. Its season now consists of a musical and two modern plays to go with two Shakespeare productions in an effort to attract a larger pool of potential subscribers and challenge the company’s core of classically trained performers.

Excerpt 3: Thin skin
Bob Abelman

Excerpt 3: Thin skin

  • Bob Abelman | CJN Columnist
    columnists@cjn.org
  • Posted
  • Comments

This afternoon will be the first meeting of the cast, the theater’s artistic director, his technical and administrative support staff, our director and his team of designers. It will take place in the cavernous, no-frills rehearsal room that will be our home for the three weeks before “As You Like It” runs tech rehearsals, soft opens for preview performances and then launches into a four-week run at the Hedley Theatre across the street.

Excerpt 4: The Chronicle
Bob Abelman

Excerpt 4: The Chronicle

  • Bob Abelman | CJN Columnist
    columnists@cjn.org
  • Posted
  • Comments

About the Cleveland Jewish Chronicle. The paper was given its name in 1957, but it was the successor to The Jewish Herald, which was established in 1907, and the Hebrew News, which was founded in 1885 during an upsurge in Jewish immigration in Northeast Ohio.

Excerpt 5: Lenny in the first row
Bob Abelman

Excerpt 5: Lenny in the first row

  • Bob Abelman | CJN Columnist
    columnists@cjn.org
  • Posted
  • Comments

For our first preview performance, a matinee, the North Coast Theater powers-that-be decide to pad the house with an audience bused in from surrounding nursing homes, assisted living facilities and senior citizen community centers. A full Hedley Theatre helps the director monitor reactions and make necessary adjustments in the production. It also allows the actors to refine the comic timing in their performances.

Disclaimer

Letters, commentaries and opinions appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags