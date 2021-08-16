We’ve all had a difficult 15 months living under the shadow of COVID-19 – the health scares, the isolation, the heartbreaking personal and professional losses. And, of course, there has been the absence of live theater.

“To non-theater lovers,” wrote actor Joel Grey,a former Clevelander, in an opinion piece in The New York Times shortly after the worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus, “lamenting the closing of Broadway in the face of so much widespread suffering may seem, at best, frivolous. But for many of us, this tragedy has been made that much more devastating by having to face the nightmare without the laughter, tears and sense of community that a night in the theater delivers.”

That devastation hit home when Gina Vernaci, Playhouse Square CEO and president, announced the postponement of the popular KeyBank Broadway series.

“Your health and safety are our top priority,” she said in a May 2020 news release.

On its heels came a statement from artistic director Nathan Motta: “After 60 years of producing live, professional theater, Dobama Theatre is taking an intermission.” Other area theaters immediately declared their own cancellations and extended suspensions.

Things have been returning to normal of late and normalcy, for many of us, means re-turning to local playhouses to once again experience live theatrical performance. The KeyBank Broadway series will resume this November with the touring production of the musical “The Prom.” Dobama Theatre will reopen with a four-show season of in-person performances starting in October, with the regional premiere of Chelsea Marcanel’s comedy “Airness.” And, by autumn, most other area theaters will be up and running as well.

But Porthouse Theatre in Cuyahoga Falls doesn’t have the luxury of waiting for cooler weather or a clearer sense of the state of the pandemic to start its season. As Northeast Ohio’s premiere professional summer stock theater and a production venue for Kent State University’s musical theater program, the time to bring its three-show season back to the covered 500-seat amphitheater on the grounds of Blossom Music Center is now.

Doing so has been a case study in perseverance and bold adherence to the theater mantra “the show must go on.” And there are lessons to be learned.

When Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine greenlighted live events this past April, albeit with limited capacity seating and a mind-numbing array of COVID-19 protocols, Terri Kent – Porthouse’s producing artistic director and the head of KSU’s musical theater program – had nine weeks rather than the usual nine months to plan a production lineup and have her team put on a show.

Kent knew that she had a reduced budget, due to last year’s expenses and loss of in-come. And she knew that current circumstances called for casts that were small, vaccinated, non-union (fewer COVID-19 related restrictions and significantly less expensive), and – given her commitment to KSU’s musical theater program – young.

“Also,” she added, “rehearsals needed to accommodate social distancing. Sets, staging and choreography needed to be simplified. Costumes had to be limited to one per ac-tor, since close quarter costume changes were identified as a health risk. And orchestras needed to be reduced to a small combo with no mouth-played instruments, for fear of flying virus particles.”

And so she chose “Quilters” for the opening production. The play with music shares the American frontier reminiscences of hearty, resilient pioneer women, played by just seven performers. This show was particularly conducive to understated production values and a limited number of musicians on string instruments. The other two shows for the season, “Bklyn” and “Altar Boyz,” are similarly constructed and can share a common set on stage

In the course of directing “Quilters,” Kent had to adapt to updated restrictions issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We adjusted our seating plan (expanded occupancy), the selling of refreshments (re-opened), and the need to use our pavilion for a safe-space to view the show via video (eliminated) not long before we opened,” she recalled.

Kent also encountered the loss of two cast members, one just days before opening night and one four hours before the curtain went up. This required that she and her all-purpose understudy step into roles at the last minute, to critical acclaim.

Having lived through this summer’s trial by fire, Kent has some profound advice to of-fer other theaters and theatergoers as they return from the shadows of the pandemic.

She notes that these times call for immense flexibility and creativity by theater artists and compassion on the part of theater audiences, because putting on a show during these difficult times is challenging.

“Fortunately, our theater artists know how to pivot and our audiences have been particularly appreciative, understanding and supportive,” Kent said.

While attendance has been less than previous seasons, Kent’s gut feeling has been that “if you build a production, season subscribers and audience regulars will come.”

Given her unexpected onstage experience during “Quilters,” Kent can’t emphasize enough the importance of having strong, prepared understudies and swings as part of the cast.

And she recommends that artistic directors stay in regular contact with their county’s public health office, because more adjustments to COVID-19 are inevitable.

“Desaree (Masters), the food safety and recreation supervisor at Summit County Public Health,” said Kent with a sigh, “is my new best friend.”