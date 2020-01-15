“I moved to France to flee Israel,” twentysomething Yoav (Tom Mercier) tells his downstairs neighbor Emile (Quentin Dolemaire) in French, because his homeland is “nasty, obscene, ignorant, idiotic, sordid, fetid, crude, abominable, odious, lamentable, repugnant, detestable, mean-spirited, mean-hearted ...”

This surplus of synonyms is as much the result of Yoav’s learning his newly adopted language one word at a time through a Franco-Israeli dictionary as it is a reflection of his deeply-rooted disdain for a nation that he believes has lost its heart and sense of self amidst never-ending nationalistic violence. And so he wants to be French.

Taking his birthplace to task is a theme that has surfaced in other works by award-winning Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid (“Policeman,” 2011; “Footsteps in Jerusalem,” 2013). But his latest film, “Synonyms,” is a particularly intriguing and profoundly sorrowful example.

Here we witness Yoav’s desperate and tragic attempts to run away from himself by leading his fellow naturalization classmates in a manic rendition of “La Marseillaise,” berating a local orchestra for not playing passionately enough, dancing with frantic abandon on the tabletop of a nightclub while seducing a young woman with a loaf of bread, and throwing himself over and over again against the closed door of his lover’s (Louise Chevillotte) apartment to be anywhere but where he is.

And we watch an Israeli consulate co-worker (Uria Hayik) of Yoav’s antagonistically confronting strangers with his Jewishness and aggressively singing “Hatikvah” in the face of an Arabic man on the metro, which flies in the face of Yoav’s compulsive need to blend in.

As Yoav, Mercier – who is making his acting debut after a career as a dancer and martial artist – is a brooding presence and fearless performer who handles these scenes and the film’s frequent full-frontal nudity with remarkable aplomb. While at times indulgent, the nudity is necessary for it establishes Yoav’s circumcision – an ethnic identifier he can hide from others but not himself – as well as his vulnerability. And in a scene where he earns money by posing for a pornographer who instructs Yoav to replace his imperfect French with a more exotic Hebrew, such physical and vocal objectification reinforces his desperation.

“Synonyms” is a beautifully constructed film that won the Ophir Award, colloquially known as the Israeli Oscars, for Best Cinematography. Lapid uses intricately staged and gorgeously framed scenes to establish plot points in the story, yet much of the storytelling employs Shaï Goldman’s hand-held kinetic camera that offers blurred images of Paris landmarks as a reflection of Yoav’s chaotic and troubled mind. There are flashbacks as well, which offer absurdist glimpses of Yoav’s life as a soldier in Israel including him expertly emptying his semi-automatic rifle into a shooting-range dummy to the pop song “Je ne veux pas travailler” (“I do not want to work”). The editing is precise and perfectly timed throughout.

As the film progresses, it becomes increasingly clear to Yoav what has been abundantly clear to Jewish viewers from the get-go: that Yoav could not be more obviously Jewish than in a place like France.

Bob Abelman covers professional theater and cultural arts for the Cleveland Jewish News. Follow Bob at Facebook.com/BobAbelman3 or visit cjn.org/Abelman. 2019 Ohio SPJ best critic.