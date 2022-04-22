It’s tempting to classify the upcoming HBO Original film, “The Survivor,” which received its world premiere screening at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, as a sports biopic. After all, the camera lens and Justine Juel Gillmer’s screenplay focus their attention on boxer Hertzko “Harry” Haft, a Polish Jew who had a short-lived and unremarkable career as a light heavyweight in 1949 and lost spectacularly to future champion Rocky Marciano. And plenty of screen time is devoted to brutal, in-your-face fisticuffs.
But much like the 1980s classic, “Raging Bull,” about boxing great Jake LaMotta, both films had Academy Award-winning directors at the helm. “The Survivor’s” Barry Levinson and “Raging Bull’s” Martin Scorsese ignore typical sports biopic tropes, instead approaching their films as if they were psychological character studies rather than memorials. They prioritize brilliant cinematography in their storytelling and choose overlapping timelines rather than chronological order to capture the life and times of these men.
Actor Robert DeNiro gained 60 pounds so the film could offer interspersed depictions of the bulked up LaMotta in his prime with the sad, overweight, washed-up person he would become. Award-winning actor Ben Foster lost 60 pounds because his film tells the incredible true story of Haft’s time at the Jaworzno concentration camp just north of Auschwitz, as well as his post-war career as a boxer and the turbulent years that followed.
Haft survived the camps by fighting his fellow Jewish prisoners to the death – 76 of them by the time the Soviet Red Army swept through Poland in 1945 – for the amusement of his captors. His will to survive was driven by his quest to reunite with the young woman he loved before the war and his reason for boxing after the war – where each fight serves as a reminder of his shame and each violent blow to the head sends him reeling into a horrific flashback from the camp – was to gain notoriety so she could find him.
This film is very much a Holocaust story. It not only documents the unspeakable horrors of the war, which are depicted in grainy black-and-white imagery captured with a handheld camera, but the recurring nightmares and guilt experienced by its survivors. “The Survivor” is also a Jewish film, where a soulful rendition of “Avinu Malkeinu” dramatically underscores the brutal killings in the camp’s makeshift ring and finds Haft reciting the Kaddish over one of his victims. The film’s production is based on the book “Harry Haft: Survivor of Auschwitz, Challenger of Rocky Marciano” by his son, Alan, and was aided by a team at the USC Shoah Foundation, who provided access to archival testimony.
Because of its reliance on and effort to stay true to this source material, the film’s dialogue in general and Haft’s words in particular are often stilted. When the screen writer takes creative license, the material can get a tad heavy handed. The Marciano fight, for instance, serves as a metaphor for all that came before it – that, for Haft, there are no wins in life, just survival. We know this because Marciano’s sympathetic trainer, played by an endearing Danny DiVito, mentions it three times. Other characters, such as the journalist who reveals Haft’s story to the public and the sadistic Nazi officer who benefits financially from Haft’s victories, spend much of their time on screen speaking clichés.
One of the most intriguing examples is when the officer, Schneider, explains to Haft that he bears no animosity toward Jews, and that anti-Jewish propaganda is “for simple minds” who must be herded by those building a great nation. Every great nation, he argues, must destroy somebody. “One can only be the hammer or the anvil,” said Schneider, which should earn actor Billy Magnussen an Oscar just for keeping a straight face while those words sprang from it.
But the film never falters, largely because of the wonderful acting. Ben Foster is fierce and unforgettable as Haft. His greatest achievement is not letting his gaunt physique in the camp scenes or the facial prosthetics that help create a middle-aged version of Haft do the heavy lifting. Vicky Krieps gives a remarkably soft-spoken, empathetic performance as Miriam, who falls in love with Haft after the war and serves as his True North. Saro Emirze as Haft’s brother and Peter Sarsgaard as the journalist all do great work.
It’s difficult to say whether the world needs another Holocaust movie, particularly one that raises important questions about a survivor’s moral dilemma and answers none of them. But in the hands of Barry Levinson, “The Survivor,” is most certainly well-crafted and absolutely engaging.
Bob Abelman is a freelance writer and former award-winning Arts & Culture columnist for Cleveland Jewish News.