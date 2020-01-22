The question is not whether the national tour of “Jersey Boys,” currently on stage at Playhouse Square, is good.

The show, after all, won the 2006 Tony Award, is the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, and received standing ovations from sold-out houses during tour visits through Cleveland in 2016, 2014, 2011, 2008 and 2006. And it is based on a band that has sold an estimated 175 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“Jersey Boys” features 33 songs by The Four Seasons, including 19 from the band’s cache of 1960s-1980s Top-10 hits. They are performed in part or in their entirety with solid backup orchestration and in the guise of nightclub acts, studio recording sessions, TV performances and in concert. The show won the 2006 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album.

Unlike so many other jukebox musicals, the music in “Jersey Boys” is cleverly integrated into an intriguing, warts-and-all bio-narrative of the band’s rags to riches to rags to riches story, as told from the often contradictory perspectives of each band member. The narrative, written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, is fluid, fast-paced and intriguing.

The show’s production values are also phenomenal. Upon entering the Connor Palace Theatre, an open stage reveals nothing but a two-story track of scaffolding. When the house lights fade, this barren stage explodes with non-stop action. Set pieces fly on and off the stage courtesy of hustling cast members. Top-shelf lighting, sound, costuming and large screen projections make for a technically appealing production.

No, the question is not whether the touring “Jersey Boys” is good. It’s whether the work turned in by the 2020 national touring company is as good as past productions.

Yes and no.

This touring company is smaller than others. That means that more supporting actors are playing more minor roles throughout the show, resulting in some rather broad depictions in their efforts to distinguish one character from another between frequent costume changes. Sean McGee as record producer Bob Crewe and others, and Kevin Patrick Martin as loan shark Norm Waxman and others are particularly guilty of this.

And, under Michael Kaish’s direction, there are fewer musicians in what was always a small orchestra. Horns have long been synthesized in “Jersey Boys” touring productions, but they are particularly missed here. The music coming out of the Connor Palace Theatre speakers sounds less rich and less complex, which is disappointing.

Consequently, this production is a little less engaging than others.

Fortunately, Jon Hacker as lead singer Frankie Valli, Corey Greenan as bad-boy organizer and lead guitarist Tommy DeVito, Michael Milton as bass player Nick Massi, and Eric Chambliss as keyboardist/song writer Bob Gaudio are as good as their predecessors. Their portrayals are believable and likable, and their performances are fresh despite having been on the road since mid-October (Greenan and Chambliss have been touring even longer) and often spending only one or two nights in any given city. The day after they leave Cleveland, for instance, the company does one performance in Toledo before moving on to one performance the very next night in State College, PA.

This show is still the gold standard for its genre, so first-timers will most likely enjoy themselves immensely. But returning patrons will sense something missing from this production and they will be right.

Bob Abelman covers professional theater and cultural arts for the Cleveland Jewish News. Follow Bob at Facebook.com/BobAbelman3 or visit cjn.org/Abelman. 2019 Ohio SPJ best critic.