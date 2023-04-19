Israeli Independence Day, which is celebrated according to the Hebrew calendar and this year is marked next week, has been one of the highlights for me every year since we moved to Israel. Much of its power is derived from the fact that Memorial Day is observed the day before – a stark reminder of the tens of thousands who sacrificed their lives for an independent Jewish state.
The contrast is even starker because both Memorial Day and Independence Day begin in the evening and end in the evening. So on the evening of April 25 at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl national cemetery, a grieving nation will end its observance of Memorial Day and the celebration of Israel’s Independence Day will begin.
This year is a special anniversary – the 75th. When David Ben-Gurion, the country’s first prime minister, declared an independent Jewish state in the middle of a war for the country’s survival, there was little certainty that Israel would survive a full year, let alone 75 years. The declaration was not only a political act, proclaiming that the Jewish people had achieved self-determination in their ancient homeland. It was also a statement of the principles upon which the country would be founded. The Declaration of Independence says all the right things.
“The State of Israel will be open for Jewish immigration and for the ingathering of the exiles; it will foster the development of the country for the benefit of all its inhabitants; it will be based on freedom, justice and peace as envisaged by the prophets of Israel; it will ensure complete equality of social and political rights to all its inhabitants irrespective of religion, race or sex,” it states.
But this year unfortunately, Israelis are gathering to celebrate Independence Day in the midst of the greatest political crisis in the country’s history. The few short months since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government took office has seen hundreds of thousands of Israelis taking to the streets on a weekly basis to protest government legislation that would undermine the independence of Israel’s courts. The legislation has been put on hold until at least after Independence Day, but it hasn’t been withdrawn.
Israel has no formal constitution or bill of rights. All it has is fragments of a constitution in the form of “basic laws” that parliament can amend at will – and does amend. There may not be a consensus as to what Israel’s constitution should say, but a good start would be enshrining the Declaration of Independence as the centerpiece of the constitution of a Jewish and democratic Israel.
Ben-Gurion would have been horrified by the government’s plans, but I think he would also have been heartened by the massive public outrage. This month, an opinion poll commissioned by Israel’s Channel 13 News found that in less than four months, Netanyahu’s government has suffered a massive loss of voter support and that his Likud party would sink from being the largest party in parliament to the third largest. Astoundingly, only 43% of Likud voters polled favored the government remaining in office as currently constituted.
There is no election scheduled now and the poll is just a snapshot of one moment in time, but I don’t think the fractured and extremist government that Netanyahu is leading is long for this world. I predict that he will seek to reshuffle his coalition of parties within the next year to bring in more moderate partners – or there could be a new election.
Israelis have built an exemplary society in many ways over the past 75 years, but the current crisis overshadows all those accomplishments. The solution to the situation is a real constitution based on the Declaration of Independence.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East for the Cleveland Jewish News from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at Haaretz.