Our younger daughter got married at a party center north of Tel Aviv last month. It was a special time for our family in many ways. And next month, it will be 24 years since my wife, our two daughters and I moved to Israel from Cleveland. The “aliyah date” of immigrants to Israel is almost like a second birthday. Many government forms even require it.
Immigrating to Israel in the late 1990s was not the immigration experience that my grandparents had arriving in Cleveland from Ukraine 100 years ago. In the case of my mother’s parents, they were forced to leave behind their entire family, whom they were never to see again and most of whom were killed in the Holocaust.
Thanks to readily available air travel, email, text messaging and even video calls, in our case, the physical distance has not cut us off from American family and friends, with whom we maintain relations some of which are closer than when we moved to Israel. And the arrival of guests from the United States for the wedding brought together the two worlds in which I have lived my life.
The wedding was much more casual and unrestrained than it would have been in the United States. And it was probably bigger, with more than 300 people gathering at a beautiful wedding hall near a tangle of freeways and strip shopping centers, but also at the edge of a nature reserve at Kibbutz Ga’ash.
The presence of American family and friends at the wedding fused aspects of our lives that had been so separate for the past 24 years. It’s not as if family and friends hadn’t visited, but not in such numbers and not to attend such an Israeli event – with Israeli food, Israeli music, an Israeli crowd and Israeli in spirit.
There have been difficult periods in Israel over the 24 years, including this year, when the newly elected right-wing government attempted – so far unsuccessfully due to mass protests – to take over the country’s independent court system. Over the past several months, my wife and I have attended the weekly protests in our Tel Aviv suburb, but have also gone to the main demonstration in Tel Aviv – which consistently attracts around 100,000 people. On the week after the wedding, we went to the Tel Aviv demonstration with friends from Cleveland who seemed as inspired as we were by the scene there, which to them seemed like a combined protest and “celebration.” It’s impossible to understand Israel at the moment without seeing it.
Some of the guests at the wedding hadn’t been in Israel in over a decade. Their presence reminded me just how much the country – particularly Tel Aviv – has changed. The city has blossomed in part due to the infusion of billions of dollars into a booming high-tech sector (which is currently sputtering, in part due to the government’s attack on the courts).
Friends marveled at all the construction cranes around the city and entirely new areas with high-rise office buildings and apartments. The city’s freeways reminded one friend of Los Angeles. Everyone marveled at the restaurants and the high-quality of food in general in Israel.
Friends who flew to Eilat and then crossed into Jordan remarked about the dramatic change in walking across the border from “what is essentially a modern European city into the Middle East.” That can also be experienced in parts of Jerusalem.
In the time that we have lived here, I have never lost a sense of awe about the country, but seeing it through the eyes of our American guests re-enforced my sense, despite some intensely serious problems, of just how awesome the country is.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at Haaretz.