At the beginning of the year, I wrote a column highlighting Israel’s communications minister, Yoaz Hendel, as a politician with a future. “His right-wing politics are not to my taste, but he is a creative thinker and an effective spokesman for his point of view,” I wrote. “Hendel lacks a broad political base, but he could ultimately be a future right-wing prime minister.”
My column attracted the attention of Israel’s Maariv daily online, which wrote an article about it. The newspaper called me an American-Jewish commentator, apparently unaware that I live in Israel. The Maariv article prompted more than 450 comments, including many people who scoffed at what I had written.
I must admit that at this point, they’re right, although in the long run, I still think Hendel has a political future. With Israel heading into another Knesset election on Nov. 1, Hendel decided to run as part of the Zionist Spirit ticket, which according to the current opinion polls, has no chance of making it into the Knesset. There is proportional representation in parliament, based on the percentage of vote that a party gets, but parties need at least 3.25% of the vote to be represented, which Zionist Spirit isn’t currently attracting.
If Hendel’s right-wing views were not quite to my taste, it’s particularly disconcerting that the right-wing politician who now merits watching is Itamar Ben-Gvir, a disciple of the late American extremist Rabbi Meir Kahane. Until a couple of years ago, Ben-Gvir had a picture hanging in his living room of Baruch Goldstein, the American immigrant who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshipers at the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron.
When Kahane, who was elected to the Knesset, would speak in parliament, then- Prime Minister Menachem Begin – who personified right-wing politics – used to leave the Knesset chamber with his Likud party colleagues in protest. No one walks out now when Ben-Gvir, a rumpled but always quotable figure, takes the rostrum.
Just last week, Ben-Gvir called for the deportation of two far-left-wing lawmakers, one Arab and the other Jewish, who got into physical altercations with police officers.
“There are plenty of places that are looking for working hands,” he said. “Let them go to Europe,.”
Ben-Gvir gained fame in his youth over his own run-in with the law. Just prior to Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin’s assassination in 1995, he stole the Cadillac insignia from Rabin’s car and declared, “We got to his car, and we’ll get to him, too.”
Ben-Gvir and his Otzma Yehudit, or Jewish Power party could be a part of a governing coalition headed by Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu – a prospect that would have had Likud’s founder, Menachem Begin, turning in his grave. If Ben-Gvir’s party runs alone, it is currently projected to get eight seats in the 120-seat parliament, which could be the seats that Netanyahu needs in his coalition to move back into the prime minister’s office.
A new center-right party, the National Unity Party, might also hold the balance of power. Its leadership includes Gadi Eisenkot, a former Israeli army chief of staff who has implicitly ruled out sitting in a government coalition with Netanyahu. Eisenkot said he would not do so with a prime minister under criminal indictment, and Netanyahu is on trial on corruption charges.
The political deck could be scrambled before election slates are finalized in mid-September, and polling results frequently shift as the vote gets closer. But even the remote prospect of an Israeli cabinet that includes Ben-Gvir – who would love to be justice minister – should make anyone who cares about Israeli democracy shudder.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at the English edition of Haaretz.