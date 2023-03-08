The protests against the Israeli government’s plan to undermine the independence of Israel’s courts are growing by the week around the country – demanding a halt to a proposed plan that would give the government dictatorial power to appoint judges and then to overrule their decisions. Crowd Solutions, a company that has expertise in estimating crowd size, put the size of a protest in late February in Tel Aviv at 160,000 people.
I was particularly pleased to see that one of the speakers at a recent Tel Aviv protest was a leader of Diaspora Jewry, Rabbi Rick Jacobs of the Union for Reform Judaism movement in North America.
“We can’t imagine a Jewish state that isn’t democratic,” he told the crowd. “Unfortunately, there are those who can.”
The government has done everything possible to vilify the demonstrators as privileged, wealthy anarchists, as contradictory as that might sound. David Amsalem, a lawmaker from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, portrayed the demonstrators as coming to the protests wearing Rolex watches and driving Mercedes cars. As Amsalem gestured on the subject, someone noticed that on his outstretched arm, he was wearing a $7,000 Cartier watch.
The thuggery of some of the prime minister’s far-right government coalition partners seems to be rubbing off on Netanyahu. He told his cabinet colleagues that he would like to provide them with the means to take a fist to the demonstrators, whom he compared to anti-vaxxers. He later claimed that he didn’t mean physical force.
His finance minister, far-right politician Bezalel Smotrich, went even further last week after hundreds of West Bank Jewish settlers rampaged through the Palestinian village of Hawara in an arson spree, following a shooting attack there that killed two Israelis. Rather than condemning the settler violence, which is a stain on Israel’s just cause, Smotrich said that Hawara should be wiped out – before backtracking. Another far-right politician, Zvika Fogel, is the target of a police investigation for incitement after he called the settler rampage precisely what Israel needed to restore deterrence against terrorism.
The government has only been in power for two months, but the mayhem caused by the pyromaniacs in the government and the crisis of confidence that it has engendered with foreign governments and foreign investors over its plan to gut the court system have been astounding. Members of the Israeli army are also speaking out against the government’s plans for the courts, and the head of Israel’s vaunted Mossad has permitted lower ranks at the agency to attend the protests.
The ultimate irony is that there are real problems in the court system that the government’s plan simply ignores – related to a shortage of judges and long wait times to get cases adjudicated. But no serious group of legal scholars supports the plan proposed by a government that is doing all it can to undermine the courts’ legitimacy.
There are those who say that the Supreme Court has assumed too much power, but in a country without a constitution, the courts have been the major check on the government’s own overreach. Israel does have what are called basic laws – of semi-constitutional status – but the Netanyahu government is seeking unchallenged power to enact such laws by a simple majority of 61 votes in the 120-seat parliament.
The government’s judicial overhaul plan recalls a recent column by Fintan O’Toole, a brilliant columnist for the Irish Times, who was writing about a different political folly – Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union. He called Brexit “a solution in search of a problem.” O’Toole’s admonition regarding Brexit also applies to Israel’s plan to wreck the judiciary: “The problem with overthrowing imaginary oppression is that you get imaginary freedom.”
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at the English edition of Haaretz.