I remember at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic waking up in disbelief at the reality that the world had been plunged into. For about a month, it startled me every day.
I’ve had similar feelings since the Israeli election on Nov. 1, which appears to be ushering Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu back into power, this time heading a government that is to include three extreme right-wing parties that ran on a joint ticket. Without the three, Netanyahu doesn’t have a majority government.
As shocking as the electoral outcome is, you should not be misled into thinking that it represents a drastic shift to the right on the part of Israelis themselves. The anti-Netanyahu bloc, which includes right-wing and left-wing parties as well as several Arab parties, made several fatal blunders, permitting the pro-Netanyahu bloc to squeak through with just over 50% of the vote.
The three extreme-right parties are Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism, Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit – Jewish Power in English – and Avi Maoz’s anti-LGBT Noam Party. The threesome’s record of extremism is much too long to recount here. Suffice it to say that in remarks last year in the Knesset, Smotrich lamented that all of the country’s Arabs hadn’t been expelled when Israel was founded in 1948. He was also particularly outspoken in objecting to the fact that his wife had to share a maternity ward hospital room with an Arab woman. “It’s natural that my wife wouldn’t want to lie down [in a bed] next to a woman who just gave birth to a baby who might want to murder her baby twenty years from now,” he tweeted.
Itamar Ben-Gvir has an even more extreme record – including a criminal record for anti-Arab incitement. A disciple of the late racist American rabbi Meir Kahane, whose Kach party was expelled from the Knesset and (until this year) designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department, Ben-Gvir drips with anti-Arab hatred. On election night, his supporters began chanting “Death to the Arabs” before being urged to switch to “Death to the terrorists.” He could be the country’s next public security minister. And how did this three-party joint ticket come together prior to the election? At Netanyahu’s own urging.
Unless coalition negotiations hit a snag, Israel won’t be getting a right-wing government. It will be getting a caricature of a right-wing government. And it would be headed by Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges and might undermine the judiciary in his next term as prime minister to avoid ending up behind bars.
I can only pin my hopes on a few mitigating factors. One is that, at least in the past, Netanyahu was conservative in his use of Israel’s formidable military force. Netanyahu also cares about Israel’s standing in the Western world, particularly with Israel’s best friend, the United States. At least as long as President Joe Biden is in power, the United States will make every effort to rein in the Israeli government’s policy excesses. But I shudder to think about the prospect in two years of the re-election of Donald Trump, whom Netanyahu seemed to have wrapped around his finger.
I would plead with American friends of Israel to separate their feelings about the country from the current political reality. Israel is not just a government. It’s a living and breathing fulfillment of a dream of generations of Jews – and a place that I wouldn’t consider leaving despite my anguish over this turn of events. The Zionist idea deserves the support of American Jews and other American friends – even if some of the policies of the government taking shape don’t.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at the English edition of Haaretz.