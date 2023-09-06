Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needed some good news. The members of his far-right cabinet have been creating scandals on almost a daily basis with their incompetence and extremist rhetoric.
Amid the chaos, he would love to crown his problematic legacy as prime minister with Israeli diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, an Arab economic powerhouse and the custodian of the Muslim holy sites in Mecca and Medina, with all the symbolism that goes along with that.
So, an unexpected example of Saudi hospitality was good news for the prime minister last week. A Tel Aviv-bound airliner coming from the Indian Ocean island nation of the Seychelles had electrical problems and was forced to land at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. The passengers, including more than 100 Israelis, were put up overnight at a hotel there and flew to Israel the following day.
“I greatly appreciate the warm attitude of the Saudi authorities to the Israeli passengers whose flight was in distress and was compelled to make an emergency landing in Jeddah,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “I greatly appreciate the good neighborliness.”
Last year, President Joe Biden secured the Saudis’ commitment to open their airspace to flights flying to and from Israel, including Israeli airlines, but no Israeli-bound commercial flight had ever taken off from Saudi Arabia to land in Israel.
Saudi Arabia’s relations with the United States are still tarnished by the memory of the killing of Saudi Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. His body was reportedly dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018 on direct orders from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Despite the stain on the crown prince’s reputation, the Biden administration has wisely recognized that normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia could have major positive ripple effects that would go beyond the symbolism of peace with the guardians of Islam.
Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported the Saudis would commit to resume financial assistance to the Palestinian Authority as part of any normalization with Israel. But what would the Saudis get in return? They’re also seeking a defense pact with the U.S. and a civilian nuclear program.
In 2002, Saudi Arabia proposed a Middle East peace plan that committed the Arab world, through the Arab League, to normalize ties with Israel in exchange for a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza and with the Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem. The current Israeli government wouldn’t come close to agreeing to that. Last week, Israel’s far-right finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, told Israel Army Radio: “We won’t make any gestures to the Palestinians. It’s a fiction.” He expressed support for peace with Saudi Arabia but said “it has nothing to do with Judea and Samaria,” the biblical terms for the West Bank.
If negotiations progress, I can foresee Netanyahu being forced to choose to jettison his current far-right government coalition and form a government that would seal a Saudi normalization agreement that includes more modest concessions to the Palestinians. Netanyahu is perfectly willing to make peace with Arabs farther afield – the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia – but for the past decade, he has evaded the peace process with the Palestinians, in part because he knows that peace with them would require difficult concessions.
Peace with Saudi Arabia would be momentous, but it’s not a substitute for peace with the millions of Palestinians living right next door and whose impact on Israel is far greater than anything that the Saudis might have. As Alon Pinkas, a former Israeli consul general in New York, wrote in Haaretz last week, “the only country that needs to cohabit and coexist with the Palestinians is Israel.”
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at Haaretz.