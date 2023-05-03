Israeli Independence Day held last month – marking the country’s 75th anniversary – felt so bittersweet. It’s not that I love Israel any less than I had. If anything, after living here for 24 years, my attachment to it has only grown. But this Independence Day felt like a birthday party for a close friend who was in terrible distress rather than a wholehearted celebration.
Independence Day and Memorial Day, which precedes it by one day, had always been a time when Israelis came together to revel in the miracle that Israel has been – and still is. But legislation proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government that would undermine the independence of the country’s courts and give the government unchecked power has torn the country apart.
In an Independence Day story, Haaretz columnist Anshel Pfeffer aptly described the mood: “These are the secular holy days of the Israeli calendar. But this year, Israel’s 75th, after nearly five months of Netanyahu’s hyper-divisive sixth government and 17 weeks of unprecedented protests against the government’s judicial overhaul, Israelis are too divided to mourn fallen soldiers or celebrate independence together.”
There were particularly difficult scenes on Memorial Day at military cemeteries, where bereaved families were enraged by plans by cabinet ministers from the government to attend memorial events. In deference to those feelings, some members of the cabinet canceled their attendance.
At the military cemetery in Isfiya, the crowd of mourners refused to allow Intelligence Minister Gamliel in and she left without delivering her planned remarks. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a former disciple of the late extremist leader Rabbi Meir Kahane, insisted on attending a ceremony at a military cemetery in Be’er Sheva. In his youth, Ben-Gvir, who has a criminal record for incitement to violence, was turned down from serving in the army due to his extremist background. When he showed up on Memorial Day at the ceremony, there was shouting between his opponents and supporters and scuffles erupted outside the cemetery.
Eli Ben-Shem, the head of Yad Lebanim, which works to perpetuate the memory of Israel’s fallen soldiers, castigated Ben-Gvir in comments reported by the Times of Israel. “Never before have we seen bereaved families raise their hands against each other. We asked him over the last two weeks not to come, but he insisted. He needs to search his soul on Yom Kippur over managing to create a rift between bereaved families.”
Nevertheless, Independence Day this year was filled with some of the usual pleasures. For the third year in a row, my wife and I went to Jerusalem on Independence Day eve for a special holiday concert by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra. The concert opened with Israel’s national anthem, “Hatikvah,” which moves me every time that I hear it. It was followed by the world premiere of a choral fantasy by Israeli composer Michael Wolpe, inspired by medieval and early Zionist texts, and concluded with Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. The concert was a reminder of the vitality of Israel’s cultural scene. We went to an Independence Day cookout at the home of a friend who is also a former Clevelander.
The day ended with the announcement by Israeli public radio of the results of a survey on Israelis’ choice for the best Hebrew song of the past 75 years. Taking the top spot was, “I Have No Other Country,” with lyrics by the late Ehud Manor. They sum up the current mood:
“I have no other country even if my land is burning. … I will not remain silent, because my country has changed its face. … With an aching body, with a hungry heart, my home is here.”
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East for the Cleveland Jewish News from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at Haaretz.