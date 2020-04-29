After three rounds of inconclusive elections, Israel is about to have a new government. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should have resigned long ago to tend to the three criminal indictments on which he will shortly be tried, so it’s disconcerting to think that he will be starting a new term as prime minister.

But in October of next year, his erstwhile political rival, Benny Gantz, with whom he has signed a coalition agreement, will take over leading the country, assuming all goes according to plan. Critics have blasted Gantz for bringing his Blue and White Party into a coalition government with Netanyahu after running an election campaign in which, along with a commitment to protect Israeli democracy and the rule of law, Gantz’s central plan was that he would not sit in a government with a prime minister who is under indictment. I voted for Blue and White in the March election, in the hope that a strong showing by the party would spell the end of Netanyahu’s tenure.

There are a number of flaws in the coalition agreement, which requires legislation that would trigger new elections if the Supreme Court rules that the indictments disqualify Netanyahu from serving another term as prime minister. Still, I feel better knowing that Gantz will have virtual veto power over any attempt by Netanyahu and his Likud party to continue to trash the democratic system.

Culture Minister Miri Regev, who reportedly asked several years back what the point would be of setting up a new public broadcasting corporation if the government couldn’t control it, is being replaced by a Blue and White Knesset member. And Justice Minister Amir Ohana, who has widely been seen as a lackey doing the bidding of a prime minister under indictment, will also be succeeded by a Blue and White representative.

But the coalition agreement still gives Netanyahu considerable behind-the-scenes influence over the judicial system. He has veto power over the selection of the next attorney general and has managed to pry loose a concession from Gantz on the composition of the independent committee that selects judges, including the Supreme Court justices who would hear any appeal if he is convicted.

The ranks of the opposition in the new Knesset include a number of high-profile figures who in the past worked closely with Netanyahu and consider him entirely untrustworthy. They warn that he will continue to abuse the system and may somehow find a way to wriggle out of his new coalition agreement.

One of the glaring flaws in the agreement is that it allows Netanyahu to continue to pursue the right-wing’s hairbrained scheme to annex portions of the West Bank, including all of the Jewish settlements there. That would complicate any future effort to establish a Palestinian state there, which I see as essential to separate from the Palestinians and ensure Israel’s democratic and Jewish character.

The prime minister is in a rush to pursue the plan before the November election in the United States, out of concern that President Donald Trump, who supports the Israeli move, could be voted out of office. Gantz has given lip service to the plan but has said that it should be carried out in coordination with the international community, which is unlikely to happen. Netanyahu’s coalition agreement requires that he consult with Gantz on the issue, but doesn’t give Gantz veto power over the move.

The positive bottom line, however, is that assuming the coalition agreement holds, Netanyahu will no longer be prime minister in October 2021, and until then, Gantz will be there to keep an eye on him.

Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East for the Cleveland Jewish News from Ra’anana, Israel. To read more of Savren’s columns, visit cjn.org/savren.