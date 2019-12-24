I don’t think I was ever been in a room with so many brilliant people. It happened last week at a conference in Jerusalem, sponsored by the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities. I felt like a fly on the wall listening to the deliberations because the audience at the two-day event was mostly made up of other conference speakers.

Most of the presenters were Israeli, but there were also several speakers from the United States as well as academics from France, Germany and Hungary. With so many brilliant minds in one room, you would assume they gathered to address one of the world’s most pressing problems. They had. The title of the conference was, “The Challenges of Liberal Democracy.” The urgency of the issue was apparent in every presentation.

Such a conference would have been unthinkable more than 30 years ago before the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. It was obvious growing up in the United States we were on the side of justice because we were a democracy, where not only are governments elected by a majority of the people, but minority rights are respected and minority views considered.

Yet, even in Germany, where the country’s leader, Angela Merkel, grew up under Communism, and where the legacy of Nazism looms large, the importance of democratic pluralism seems to be lost on many of the younger generation.

Moshe Habertal of Hebrew University of Jerusalem spoke of the current tension in the world between liberal democracy and majoritarianism – the idea that majority rules. He warned about the threat from ultra-nationalism and suggested that democracy requires not only the principle of “one person, one vote” but also that those in power “rule by argument,” that their authority is derived from their ability to explain to the public what they seek to accomplish and how they will carry it out.

He also noted democracy requires the debate be nonviolent and without penalty to the loser.

President Donald Trump, in some respects, was the elephant in the room, constantly brought to mind, but not the center of the discussion. One of the speakers, Linda Greenhouse, who for many years covered the U.S. Supreme Court for The New York Times, quipped there has been talk in the United States that Trump would refuse to vacate the office of president if he loses November’s election, although she rejected the prospect out of hand.

But it shows how far we in the Western democratic world have fallen. The speaker from Germany, Werner Weidenfeld, of the Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich, cited polling data showing that more than 70% of Europeans are confused over the current situation. Weidenfeld underlined the importance of developing a culture of democracy that citizens can be taught and that can then influence the centers of power where decisions are made. I thought that was spot on.

Ironically, as I see it, the fall of Communism has resulted in a neglect of the Western culture of democracy. It has been glaringly apparent not only in the Trump presidency, but in the polarized nature of the impeachment debate. If Americans, Israelis and Europeans could be educated with an ingrained sense democratic values require respect for minority rights and minority views, then candidates who disrespect those values would become unelectable.

Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East for the Cleveland Jewish News from Ra’anana, Israel. To read more of Savren’s columns, visit cjn.org/savren.