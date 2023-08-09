It happened. The law enshrining the first phase of the Israeli government’s plan to undermine the independence of the country’s courts was passed by the Knesset. All 56 opposition members of parliament walked out in protest against the law, which bars Israel’s High Court of Justice from disqualifying any decision of the cabinet, the prime minister or any individual cabinet minister as unreasonable. No matter how unreasonable it might be.
This first phase is part of a four-part plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s justice minister, Yariv Levin, to make Israel’s already powerful executive branch answerable to no one. It’s not for nothing that Israelis have taken to the streets in mass protest since Levin unveiled the plan in January. Just months ago, the prime minister had publicly promised that no such legislation would be passed without broad public consensus.
In a letter to the editor (“Savren adds to hysteria,”), Richard Schwab asks for “sober analysis” rather than “hyperbole” from me. Unlike the United States, Israel has no comprehensive bill of rights and no federal system of states that would disperse power. It also has only one chamber of the legislature, which is controlled by the prime minister’s government. The Israeli Supreme Court is the only check on this concentrated executive power.
Contrary to Schwab’s claim that Israeli justices’ appointments are an “inner network affair,” they’re selected by a committee of justices, politicians and lawyers. The politicians and non-politicians both have veto power, meaning that consensus is required, and justices retire at 70, contrary to Schwab’s reference to no checks and balances on their tenure.
The Knesset is in recess until the fall, but other pieces of Levin’s plan – giving the Knesset the power to directly overrule Supreme Court decisions and letting the government take control of the appointment of judges – could be voted on in the fall. The country is reeling. On the first Saturday after passage of the reasonableness bill, 170,000 people turned out in Tel Aviv to protest.
Levin’s plan is straight out of the playbook of leaders which Princeton University sociology professor Kim Lane Scheppele calls “legalistic autocrats.” They’re democratically elected, but then they alter the system to eliminate checks and balances. Scheppele has done case studies on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who slowly grabbed power until his country was transformed into a brutal dictatorship, and Hungary’s Viktor Orban, whose autocratic government was installed in a single legislative blitz.
The Israeli justice minister’s plan resembles the Hungarian model, but he was foiled by mass protests in March that prompted Netanyahu to hit the pause button. The passage of the reasonableness bill since then shows, however, that Netanyahu can’t be trusted to save Israeli democracy.
The U.S. has a much stronger set of checks and balances than Israel does, but Americans shouldn’t be smug that what’s happening in Israel is irrelevant to America. Last month, news surfaced of a plan by Donald Trump’s associates to grab more power for the president if he is reelected.
Writing for the Bloomberg business news service, Jonathan Bernstein described it this way: “Donald Trump and his allies are pledging to remake the presidency if he is elected again, giving him and the office more authority than it has ever had and certainly far more than the framers of the U.S. Constitution envisioned. The biggest problem with Trump’s plan for an all-powerful, unconstrained presidency, using in part proposals from his conservative allies at the Heritage Foundation, is that it’s a formula for authoritarian government.”
At a lecture at Emory University in Atlanta earlier this year, Scheppelle warned that the U.S. is “hovering on the edge between autocracy and democracy.”
And so is Israel.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at Haaretz.