Shortly after my family and I moved to Israel from Cleveland, Benjamin Netanyahu was appointed finance minister and gained my grudging admiration, despite his right-wing foreign policy positions, for being willing to take decisive action on the economy, even though his approach was unpopular.

In recent years, he has degenerated into a populist who has also been willing to harness the entire political system in service of his basest personal interests to stay out of jail. His trial on corruption charges begins in earnest in January.

Refreshingly, early on in the coronavirus pandemic, Netanyahu reverted to his more principled and courageous self to decisively steer the country through the COVID-19 storm. But that better version was short-lived. Netanyahu the populist returned with a vengeance, giving into business interests and members of the public who insisted on reopening the economy quickly.

On Aug. 4, the death toll in Israel stood at about 350. Each of those cases represents a horrible tragedy, but by comparison, the state of Ohio, which has only a modestly larger population, has had more than 3,500 deaths. Israel reopened its economy too fast, briefly even permitting the opening of event venues and party centers that became powerful incubators of the virus.

On the international front, the final blow to Netanyahu’s positive image in his handling of the pandemic came after Israel had committed to a mini-Eastern Mediterranean travel zone with Greece and Cyprus that was to permit free movement among the three countries. When the time came to implement it, Israel was kicked out of the club. Its COVID-19 numbers had jumped considerably, in late July soaring to 2,000 new cases a day.

As things deteriorated on the medical front, they also began deteriorating politically for the prime minister. Unemployment is stuck at more than 20% due to the pandemic. Protests have become a regular occurrence in front of the prime minister’s official residence in Jerusalem. On the night of July 25, an estimated 15,000 people showed up. What they had in common in large measure was their demand that Netanyahu resign.

The prime minister is trying to discredit the protesters, calling them anarchists and accusing the media of inciting the population. Yet from everything that I can see, they are a cross-section of Israelis who are protesting either because they are in horrible economic straits or have had enough of a prime minister whom they view as corrupt, a crime minister, as one protest group calls him.

On Aug. 3, the prime minister’s son, Yair, sparked outrage for calling the demonstrators “aliens” who make his father laugh. He later backtracked, saying that he was only talking about protesters who came in costume, a clarification that didn’t sound credible to me.

If the events of the past several months had been made into a movie a year ago, the critics would have panned it as totally lacking in credibility – a world leader who has been in office longer than any other prime minister in his country’s history is undermined not only by his own alleged misdeeds, but by a virus.

I would find the rest of the script relatively easy to write: As 2021 begins, vaccines become widely available and the pandemic ends. The Israeli economy recovers. Netanyahu faces his accusers in his criminal trial. His Likud party, which has already lost major support in the polls, continues to bleed supporters. As the full scope of the evidence against the prime minister becomes public and as the protests continue, his own party forces him to resign rather than facing disaster at the polls.

I like movies with a happy ending

Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East for the Cleveland and Columbus Jewish News from Ra’anana, Israel. To read more of Savren’s columns, visit cjn.org/savren.