It was billed as the “Deal of the Century,” President Donald Trump’s long-awaited peace plan for Israel and the Palestinians, but it wasn’t a deal at all.

At one point in last week’s White House ceremony to unveil the plan, Trump referred to it as “today’s agreement,” but it was only an agreement between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. An Arab member of the Israeli parliament, Ahmad Tibi, rightly characterized it as a wedding without a bride, the Palestinians.

Supporters of the agreement would argue it was the Palestinians who shunned the process, but the plan not only falls far short of the Palestinians’ minimum demands, it is also not in Israel’s interest. That’s because it is in Israel’s interest to separate from the Palestinians and resolve the issues with them once and for all. Instead, Trump’s plan lays the foundation for future conflict.

Since 2009, when Netanyahu delivered a speech at Bar-Ilan University in Ramat Gan, Israel, committing to the establishment of a Palestinian state, he moved away from the commitment. To the Trump plan’s credit, it restores Netanyahu’s commitment to a Palestinian state, but it would leave Israelis and Palestinians forever at one another’s throats by leaving isolated Jewish settlements in the West Bank under Israeli rule as islands of Israeli sovereignty in the middle of Palestinian territory.

It calls for a complicated network of transportation arteries bypassing the territory of the other country rather than simply evacuating isolated Jewish settlements that never should have been built in the first place, precisely because they complicate separation from the Palestinians.

Most of the settlements that have been built in the West Bank since the Six-Day War in 1967 are near the 1967 border, meaning that they could be brought into Israeli territory through relatively minor border shifts, but the commitment to retain every isolated Israeli settlement would perpetuate the conflict through an unworkable patchwork of territory.

In a Cleveland context, imagine that to get from Beachwood to Cleveland Heights, you would have to take a bypass road or bridge over University Heights, which would be part of another country. And the residents of University Heights don’t have the emotional baggage of a century of animosity and bloodshed with residents of Beachwood to overcome.

The plan gives maximum priority to Netanyahu’s demands and not even grudging satisfaction of Palestinian national aspirations. That worries me because what’s good for Israel is disengagement from the Palestinians and the creation of a viable Palestinian state. The Trump plan provides neither.

I am certain Netanyahu is hoping it will boost his election prospects on March 2, although polls taken immediately after the announcement of the plan don’t show a major shift in public opinion in his favor. And if the Trump plan’s promise of peace is ephemeral, so might the promise of another full term in office for Netanyahu, because on the same day he was at the White House for the unveiling of the plan, the prime minister was formally indicted in Jerusalem District Court on three criminal charges, including bribery.

His trial won’t begin in earnest until after the election, but pundits are asking whether he can remain in office under such circumstances and how as a practical matter, he could manage his criminal trial and also run the country. Every election in Israel is called crucial, but I can’t imagine a more crucial election than this one.

Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East for the Cleveland Jewish News from Ra’anana, Israel. To read more of Savren’s columns, visit cjn.org/savren.