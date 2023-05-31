At the outset of this column, I should acknowledge that I love flags. I find their designs, along with their symbolism, interesting. I, like most Americans, have positive, emotional feelings when I see the American flag.
I feel the same about the Israeli flag, and I have ever since my first trip to Israel, long before I moved to the country in 1999.
The Israeli flag predated Israel’s establishment. It was displayed at the First Zionist Congress in Switzerland in 1897, and features the blue stripe of the Jewish prayer shawl and the Star of David. It’s a bit ironic the prayer shawl inspired the design because Zionism was in many ways a secular response to the Jewish religious establishment of the time. But, flags take on a meaning of their own. In the American context, the flag is even the subject of the national anthem, “The Star- Spangled Banner.”
In Israel in 2023, the flag has taken on more potent symbolism than ever. When the right-wing Israeli government proposed undermining the independence of the country’s courts, the public opposition was astoundingly quick, within weeks bringing 250,000 people onto the streets, Saturday night after Saturday night, including crowds of nearly 200,000 demonstrators in Tel Aviv alone.
One early stroke of genius of the protest movement was the distribution of large Israeli flags on bamboo poles in massive quantities, creating a sea of flags at the protests. We got one when the protests began around five months ago and bring it to the demonstrations every Saturday night. The right wing frequently tries to label anti-government protests as unpatriotic, but it’s hard to call a demonstration unpatriotic when the footage from the air shows a human sea of people waving Israeli flags.
The flags were also in the news last month in connection with the annual Flag March in Jerusalem marking the city’s “reunification” following the 1967 Six-Day War. I put reunification in quotes because the city may have been brought under unified Israeli control, but it’s hardly united. Forty percent of the city’s population consists of Palestinians who are not Israeli citizens, and the Flag March, which for the most part attracts religious Zionist young people, has become an ugly nationalist display that highlights division.
The marchers proceed through the heart of Palestinian neighborhoods of the Old City to the Western Wall. This year, as in the past, the march was accompanied by chants of “Death to the Arabs.” The event has also been marked in recent years by random acts of anti-Palestinian violence. And in 2021, Hamas fired rockets at the Jerusalem area on the day of the Flag March, sparking an 11-day conflict with Israel.
Speaking of flags, there is a bill pending in the Israeli parliament that takes aim at the Palestinian flag, the design of which dates back to the early 20th century. The bill, introduced by Almog Cohen of the extreme right-wing Otzma Yehudit party, would subject those flying the Palestinian flag to jail terms of up to a year under some circumstances.
Israel has many problems, but the flying of the Palestinian flag is not one of them. This legislation is based on the proposition that the Palestinian flag, which is associated with the Palestinian Authority, represents a “hostile entity.” If anyone thinks banning a flag will stamp out the nationalistic feelings behind it, they had better think again.
Ultimately the Palestinians have to be given a state of their own, subject to strict security arrangements. That’s also in Israel’s interest. And rather than eradicating Palestinian nationalism, banning their flag would only strengthen it.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at Haaretz.