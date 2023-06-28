Before moving to Israel in 1999, I was the regional director of the Cleveland office of the Anti-Defamation League. When I joined the ADL staff in 1988, the organization had just successfully lobbied for the passage of an ethnic intimidation law in Ohio. The legislation was a major accomplishment and should have a practical as well as a symbolic impact on efforts to combat antisemitic and other hate crime in Ohio.
The law increases the severity of crimes committed “by reason of the race, color, religion, or national origin of another person or group of persons.” (With nearly 35 years of hindsight, it strikes me as unacceptable that despite more recent efforts to amend the Ohio statute, it still doesn’t include crimes motivated by the victim’s sexual orientation.)
Hate crime legislation was in the news in Israel this month in a very different context. A bill was proposed that would expand the definition of racist incitement in Israeli law to include incitement against the ultra-Orthodox community. It may seem odd that a Jewish state would need such a law, but incitement against the Israeli ultra-Orthodox community does exist.
The sponsors of the bill, which would make incitement against the ultra-Orthodox punishable by up to five years in prison, note that current law only covers race or national-ethnic origin (and also apparently not sexual orientation). The bill’s explanatory notes claim that the ultra-Orthodox community is “differentiated by its dress and lifestyle” and “no rationale exists to exclude it from the provisions of the law.”
“There is no other group that is incited against as much as the ultra-Orthodox community,” said one of the bill’s sponsors, Yaakov Asher of the United Torah Judaism party.
I would take exception to that. Clearly anti-Arab incitement is a much greater problem, for example, particularly in the West Bank, beyond Israel’s sovereign borders. Recently, following a West Bank terrorist attack that killed four Israelis, Israeli settlers again went on rampages torching Palestinian homes and cars.
The Israel Democracy Institute, whose work I greatly admire, published an analysis of Asher’s bill on anti-ultra-Orthodox incitement and suggested that it be worded in a more neutral fashion “rather than selectively barring incitement to racism against the ultra-Orthodox population alone.” Any reconsideration of the current law “needs to include a more neutral definition such as ‘a religious group’ so it would also include incitement against other religious groups,” the analysts noted. “In addition, there are other groups that suffer from severe remarks that are not covered by the law ... for example, based on sexual orientation and gender (primarily LGBT and women),” the analysts, Mordechai Kremnitzer and Amir Fuchs, wrote.
Yet, it astounds me that many Israelis who would never be caught uttering anti-Arab or homophobic remarks find it perfectly acceptable to engage in negative generalizations about the ultra-Orthodox, or haredim as they are known in Hebrew. The secular and modern Orthodox Israeli public has legitimate political arguments about the failure of ultra-Orthodox men to serve in the army and to a large extent to engage in income-producing work. And as the haredi community, with its high birthrate, grows from roughly 13% of the population now, Israel might lack both the tax revenues and the workforce to maintain economic growth.
But the haredi politicians are also onto something when they talk about anti-haredi incitement. I cannot count how many times people who would never admit to prejudice have told me that they fly in or out of Israel on Shabbat so they don’t have to fly with haredim. Despite the flaws in Asher’s bill, incitement against the ultra-Orthodox community remains a problem that Israeli law should address.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at Haaretz.