I was in my teens when I made my first visit to Israel – a summer program sponsored by the Bureau of Jewish Education in Cleveland – the predecessor to what is now the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland. I came back a changed person, and it wasn’t long before I thought about eventually moving to Israel. I did move, but that happened decades later.
Following my first visit, I began reading anything that I could get my hands on about Israel – and about the Arab-Israeli conflict, but I simply couldn’t understand Arab animosity toward a Jewish state.
I’m older now and have been living in Israel for 23 years. I believe strongly in the importance of a Jewish state. In fact, there are still times that I’m bowled over by the miracle of it all. But I also better understand the complexity of the situation and the dislocation on the Arab side that has perpetuated the conflict.
I may not condone Arab animosity toward Israel, but I understand its roots, which include the flight – for reasons that remain somewhat in dispute – of roughly 700,000 Palestinian refugees in the 1948 War of Independence. Many of their descendants have languished in refugee camps in surrounding countries – and in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, where Palestinian discontent boils over into violence.
So, we are still living with the consequences of the events of 1948. And amazingly enough, even whether individual events happened during the war is still a matter of dispute among Israelis. In August, the Haaretz newspaper, where I work, ran an article by Alon Schwarz entitled, “How to Cover Up a Massacre,” which detailed allegations based in part on controversial research by University of Haifa graduate student Teddy Katz of a massacre by Israeli troops in May of 1948. Katz claimed that 200 to 250 Arabs were killed in the incident in the Arab village of Tantura south of Haifa.
This month, historian Benny Morris, who has written extensively about the 1948 war and the causes of the Palestinian refugee problem challenged that in a Haaretz article headlined in English as “The Tantura Myth.” “If there was a massacre of 200 to 250 people at Tantura, it was the largest of the 1948 massacres,” Morris wrote. “But there is no available document from 1948 that mentions a massacre at Tantura, apart from one document, which I’ll come back to below, that deals with the execution of a handful of Arab prisoners of war on the fringes of the village. Strange, very strange.”
I find Morris highly credible, but in any event, I do think it’s healthy for an open and democratic society such as Israel’s to honestly confront its past. Equally importantly, Israel and pro-Israel advocates in the United States need to be careful with the facts and not overstate their case.
A good example of this is the common Jewish response to the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel, which is frequently labeled antisemitic. Surely there are antisemites among its supporters, but to the extent that (boycott, divestment and sanctions) involves boycotting products made in Israeli West Bank settlements, I have no problem with their activity. The settlement enterprise is bad for Israel because it makes it harder to separate from the Palestinians, and I don’t buy settlement products. Does that make me antisemitic?
On Nov. 1, Israel will head to its fifth election in 3½ years, which is a reflection of how divided the country is about its future. All of this is a reminder of my earlier point: Israel’s a complicated place – impressive, creative, dynamic, democratic – and complicated.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at the English edition of Haaretz.