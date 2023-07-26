When I moved to Israel in 1999, I never expected that in 2023, the country would be tearing itself apart following the election of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right wing government. The government took office in December and began trying to transform Israel into an elected autocracy where the leader and his government have nearly limitless power. It has sought to undermine the independence of the courts and make other changes that would invite corruption. Now, things seem to be coming to a head.
The government’s blueprint to control the judiciary was unveiled in January by Justice Minister Yariv Levin. The plan – which the Israeli press widely calls a government coup – includes a government takeover of the committee that appoints judges and a bill that would permit the legislature, which Netanyahu’s government coalition controls, to overturn Supreme Court rulings. The government introduced legislation that would strip the courts of the power to overturn government decisions as unreasonable – no matter how unreasonable they might be.
As I write this, the “reasonableness” legislation is about to be passed and the country is in an uproar. The courts and Israel’s attorney general, Gali Baharav-Miara, are the last bulwarks – along with mass protests – against the government’s unchecked power.
In March, after massive protests, Netanyahu paused passage of the broader legislative package. At the time, he told foreign media outlets that he would seek to make the changes by broad consensus. But his actions speak louder than his words, and his cabinet colleagues have made it clear that the reasonableness doctrine legislation is just the start.
Aluf Benn, the editor-in-chief of Haaretz, predicted: “Eliminating the reasonableness doctrine will only accelerate the process of national destruction that Netanyahu has been leading for the past half-year. If this law passes, the coalition’s appetite for further steps to enable oppression, silencing and corruption will only grow.”
If we needed a further reminder of the government’s intentions, recently, David Amsalem, who, believe it or not, is a cabinet minister assigned to the Justice Ministry, called the attorney general the most dangerous person in the country.
The governing coalition has a majority in parliament and it’s quite possible that in the few days before this column goes to print, the legislation on the reasonableness provision will pass – completing the first step in Israel’s transition from a liberal democracy to an autocracy.
The organizers of the protests, which have been attracting 100,000 to 150,000 people every Saturday night in Tel Aviv alone, have consulted studies on the effectiveness of various kinds of protest – nonviolent polite protest, violent protest and protests that are nonviolent, but also not polite. Nonviolent but impolite ones are generally most effective.
In the rest of the world, mass demonstrations frequently result in stores and banks being gutted and government buildings attacked. In Israel, the protests against the government have been dignified and peaceful. But in keeping with the protest leaders’ shift in tactics, they have become more disruptive, including more disruption of traffic. Last week saw protests on highways and at train stations.
I have mixed feelings about the disruptions – acts of civil disobedience that are against the law. But there is an argument that as Israel creeps toward autocracy, civil disobedience may be the only way to stop the government – along with the growing refusal of military reservists to volunteer to serve a government that is autocratic. Recently, 161 key air force reservists announced “with a heavy heart” that they would no longer volunteer, effective immediately.
These are dramatic times in Israel, and unless the government backs down, they are likely to become more dramatic in the near future.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at Haaretz.