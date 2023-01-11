My last visit to the United States included a stay in Philadelphia, where I visited Independence Hall. I was particularly interested in the site because I was reading a book about the American Revolution – and the period leading up to the decision to declare American independence.
I was fascinated to be in the room where the decision to break from Britain was debated and decided – by some of the most brilliant minds in the 13 colonies. The visit was also a reminder that, despite the wisdom represented in that room, the result was an unworkable loose federation of states – the Articles of Confederation – which, a decade later in 1789 would be scrapped in favor of the constitution that created the United States.
The constitution and the Bill of Rights laid the foundations for the spectacular successes that the United States has enjoyed in the two-and-a-half centuries since. But the founding fathers also sowed the seeds of some of the worst aspects of American history – notably permitting slavery and racial discrimination – the consequences of which the country is still dealing with.
In 1948, another group of brilliant leaders – the founders of Israel – also had a great vision and also laid the seeds of some of the problems that Israel is facing. They include Israel’s relations with the Palestinian Arabs, the relative autonomy given to the country’s ultra-Orthodox community – and the failure to adopt a written constitution and bill of rights.
Israel’s declaration of independence, issued on May 14, 1948, provided that a constitution would be adopted by Oct. 1 of that year. As the country gears up to celebrate its 75th birthday this year, Israelis are still waiting for a constitution and bill of rights. Pieces of a future constitution, called “basic laws,” have been passed by the Knesset, but unlike the U.S. Constitution, which is very difficult to amend, a bare majority of Knesset members can pass, amend or repeal basic laws.
The new far-right-wing government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a plan last week to pass legislation that would run roughshod over the Israeli system of government by undermining the power of the Supreme Court. The government says the court has overreached its authority.
The mantra of the new government is that it, the government, represents the will of the voters. But that ignores the fact that democracy involves not only honoring the will of the majority but protecting the rights of the minority.
The proposal unveiled by the Netanyahu government calls for legislation that would permit the Knesset to override Supreme Court decisions – by even just a one-vote margin – and to change how Supreme Court justices are chosen so that politicians have a majority on the selection committee. This could have horrifying consequences, and it’s very short-sighted of the right wing, because if the current government is voted out of office, the new majority would have the same power in parliament and could turn it against the right wing. Thankfully former Prime Minister Yair Lapid says he would seek to repeal the antidemocratic legislation if he is voted back into office.
Last week National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz called for a multi-party task force that would draft changes to the system that would be supported by the broadest cross-section of the public, which is also welcome. But Israel’s real problem is not that the court is overstepping its authority. It’s that there is no constitution in place to curb the excesses of the government. So what the country needs is the equivalent of the convention in Philadelphia that produced the U.S. Constitution. It’s essential if Israel is to remain a vibrant liberal democracy.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at the English edition of Haaretz.