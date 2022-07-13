Israel has a new prime minister, Yair Lapid, who will serve until after elections Nov. 1. If recent experience is any guide, he will also serve well beyond that, either after winning the election or staying in the job if the result is another stalemate.
Lapid, a photogenic former news anchor, newspaper columnist, author and actor, took office July 1 following the collapse of the coalition government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Although Bennett is still officially “alternate prime minister,” he announced that he would not run in the November election.
Heading into a fifth election since April 2019, Israeli public opinion is roughly equally divided between supporters of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and those who oppose him.
Netanyahu is currently on trial in Jerusalem District Court on corruption charges, and new evidence of his alleged abuses came into full relief recently in court testimony from Hadas Klein. She worked as a personal assistant to the Israeli Hollywood entertainment mogul Arnon Milchan and later for James Packer, an Australian billionaire and former romantic partner of the singer Mariah Carey.
In great detail, Klein described an arrangement in which Netanyahu and his wife received lavish “gifts” from Milchan and Packer. Over a five-year period, Milchan’s office allegedly delivered more than $75,000 worth of cigars for the prime minister, $50,000 worth of Champagne for his family and specific jewelry that the prime minister’s wife, Sara, allegedly demanded. The prosecution says they were given in return for influence that Netanyahu exerted on Milchan’s behalf, including intervention with American authorities to get Milchan’s residency visa in the United States renewed.
Nevertheless, according to current polling, the former prime minister and his Likud party appear to be just a couple Knesset seats away from regaining office with a majority coalition. That’s despite concern that if he regained office, he would try passing legislation giving himself immunity from prosecution.
It’s also possible that new politicians will run in November and gain prominence. Former Israeli army Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot is likely one of them. He is being courted by several parties in the anti-Netanyahu bloc. Reportedly one option for him would be to serve as No. 2 to Lapid on Lapid’s Yesh Atid party slate. That could scramble the political deck and shore up the party’s appeal on the issue of defense.
There is also a new candidate for the leadership of the left-wing Meretz party, which I voted for in the last election and am likely to vote for again in November. He’s Yair Golan, a former deputy chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces. After years of Israeli governments attempting to push the Palestinian issue into the margins, he wants to put it front-and-center, which is a wise move as I see it.
“I was personally involved with the occupation,” he said in announcing his run for the Meretz party leadership. “I understand what it is to maintain control over a hostile population over a long period. We must separate from the Palestinians by agreement, and that agreement is about two states.”
Golan will not be the next prime minister, nor will Eisenkot. If an anti-Netanyahu coalition prevails in November, it will likely still be headed by Lapid, which is fine with me.
Prime Minister Lapid’s first priority between now and Election Day should simply be to act like a prime minister and to show a majority of the voters that the country is better off with him and without Netanyahu. And unfortunately for Netanyahu, there is likely to be more evidence in court of his alleged abuses between now and Nov. 1.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at the English edition of Haaretz.