As the world faces the COVID-19, I keep trying to reassure myself that Israel is relatively well-positioned to deal with it. The public health care system is not perfect and medical professionals claim that it is underfunded. But Israelis all have medical care and if the corona outbreak gets worse, I think the system will handle it better than in many other places.

Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that anyone coming from abroad – whether tourist or Israeli -- would have to go into quarantine. The prime minister also announced a ban on gatherings of more than 100 people, which has not only shut down sports events and the country’s top theaters, but also forced large synagogues to split up congregants into smaller groups for prayer.

Then all of the country’s schools and universities were ordered closed until after Passover next month. My wife and I will both be working from home for the foreseeable future.

The goal of Israeli authorities is to avoid a situation like in Italy, where the number of cases peaked quickly, overwhelming the medical system. The top medical professionals in Israel say the goal is not only to reduce the number of people infected but to flatten out the peak that Italy experienced, so that the system can better handle it. So far, most of the cases in Israel have been mild, but there have been critical cases too.

Unfortunately, part of the reason that Israel is well-positioned to deal with this new global emergency is that the country has experience with emergencies. A country that over the past 71 years has successfully defended itself against those who were trying to destroy it can now draw on that national resilience to face a new potential deadly threat, this time from a microbe.

At a news conference, Netanyahu noted the irony of the situation. In Israel’s wars, he said, steps were taken to protect the country from the outside, but also to maintain the daily routines of members of the public. This time around, the policies that are being imposed are deliberately meant to disrupt that routine.

During the first Gulf War in 1990-91, when Iraqi President Saddam Hussein fired Scud missiles at Israeli cities, residents huddled in sealed rooms over concern that the missiles would be carrying chemical weapons. Israelis’ nerves were calmed by Nachman Shai, the Israeli army spokesman at the time.

In the face of the corona outbreak, the person in the forefront in the media is Moshe Bar Siman Tov, a 43-year-old economist who has been director general of the Health Ministry since 2015. In his soft baritone, he has soothed some of the anxiety over the situation but also told it like it is.

The corona issue burst into the forefront right after this month’s Knesset election, the third within a year, and the third with an inconclusive result, in which Netanyahu can’t cobble together a majority coalition, but his challenger, Benny Gantz, doesn’t seem likely to either.

Ironically, it could be that a virus that began in a market in Wuhan, China, might do what Israel’s politicians have been unable to do over the past year and give Israel a government. Gantz and Netanyahu might join forces in a national unity coalition to deal with the current emergency.

I hope that in a few months we learn that corona was less of a threat to the world’s population than we feared, but in Israel, the United States and nearly everywhere else, leaders and citizens need to call upon their best instincts and skills to deal with a threat that just a couple of months ago would have been unthinkable. I still find it hard to grasp.

Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East for the Cleveland Jewish News from Ra’anana, Israel. To read more of Savren’s columns, visit cjn.org/savren.