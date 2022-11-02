My four grandparents immigrated to Cleveland from various parts of Ukraine in the early 20th century, but there was no love lost in my family for the country. My mother’s parents fled Ukraine around 1920 at a time when followers of Ukrainian nationalist Symon Petliura were perpetrating mass killings of Jews, and almost everyone on that side of the family that remained died two decades later in the Nazi Holocaust. Most of my father’s family came to Cleveland earlier.
It was only after Russia invaded Ukraine in February that I began to take an interest in the place. Suddenly, Ukraine became a beleaguered democracy fighting for its independence under the leadership of a Jewish president – Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainians are undeniably the good guys standing up valiantly to the Russian bad guys.
But now I have ambivalence of another kind about Ukraine. I live in Israel, which has been in a quandary about its response to the invasion. As a member of the community of democratic countries, one would think that Israel would come down squarely in support of a Ukrainian David facing up to a Russian Goliath. And after all, in 1948, Israel fought for its own right to exist in the face of invading Arab armies.
Thankfully, Israel is no longer fighting for its existence, but it constantly has to be on guard due to threats to its north – from Syria and Lebanon. Syria has not only been wracked over the past decade by civil war. It has also permitted Israel’s arch-enemy, Iran, to use its territory as a base from which to arm Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia movement and to threaten Israel.
Israel’s ability to respond to Iran’s efforts to entrench itself in Syria has meant working out an understanding with Russia, which has a military presence of its own in the country. Russia has acquiesced to Israeli bombing of Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Syria.
In an address last week to a conference sponsored by Haaretz, where I work, Zelenskyy characterized Israel’s policy as one seeking not to “annoy” Russia, which he claimed effectively meant that it was not helping Ukraine. That’s not quite fair.
Israel has provided Ukraine with humanitarian assistance and The New York Times recently reported that Israel has given Ukraine “basic intelligence” about Iranian drones that the Russians have deployed against targets deep inside Ukrainian territory. And an Israeli company has provided Ukraine with satellite information on Russian troop positions, according to the Times. In fact, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Russian hackers briefly took down the Knesset’s website in retaliation for Israeli support for Ukraine.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has also been more outspoken than his predecessor, Naftali Bennett, in his rhetorical support for the Ukrainians, but the price for freedom of action for the Israeli air force over Syria is more muted condemnation of Russia than there would be otherwise. It has also meant denying Ukraine Israeli anti-missile technology such as Iron Dome, which has proven so effective in protecting Israel against rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip.
My guess is that if such technology were shared with Ukraine, it would spell the end of Israeli access to Syrian skies – placing Israel in a very difficult situation regarding its own security.
I think Israel has struck the right balance, even if it makes the country an outlier in the West in its response to the invasion of Ukraine. No responsible Israeli government can ignore the threats to Israel’s security from the north. As the American-Israeli writer Ze’ev Chafets once put it, Israel is a good country in a bad neighborhood.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at the English edition of Haaretz.