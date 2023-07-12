In a CJN column in March, I called members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new far-right cabinet “pyromaniacs” after a group of extremist West Bank Jewish settlers rampaged through the Palestinian village of Hawara in February following a shooting attack against Jews there. News reporting in Israel rightfully called it a “pogrom” – with all of the irony that it implies. But the rampage got the tacit backing of some leading far-right Israeli politicians.
Pogrom is a Russian word applied mainly to attacks in the late 19th century and early 20th against Jews in the Russian Empire. My mother’s mother, who was born in 1896 and moved to Cleveland in the 1920s, told me about pogroms against Jews in her own corner of the Russian empire.
The scenes in Hawara were not a one-time occurrence. Following a shooting attack against Jews in the West Bank settlement of Eli late last month, another pogrom was perpetrated in the Palestinian West Bank town of Turmus Ayya. For settlers looking to take revenge on innocent Palestinians for the attack in Eli, in which four Israeli Jews were killed, Turmus Ayya was a convenient target. It’s just down the road.
But there’s also an American angle to this. A large number of families in the relatively well-to-do town have relatives who emigrated to the United States, and many of them were back in Turmus Ayya for the summer. Television news here in Israel featured an interview with a Palestinian who in perfect American English described the Jewish rampage. The town’s permanent residents and their American relatives holed themselves on the upper floors of their homes as the settlers torched cars and invaded homes to set them on fire. In other words, a pogrom.
Yet following February’s pogrom in Hawara, Israel’s extreme-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who heads the Religious Zionism Party, tweeted that the Palestinian town should be wiped out. He retracted the comment following a storm of criticism.
I would suspect that the tweet reflected what Smotrich really thinks, certainly based on similar statements by his party colleagues, including lawmaker Zvika Fogel. He spoke on Israeli radio in support of the attack, declaring “the effect of deterrence that was achieved ... following these so-called ‘pogroms’ hadn’t been achieved in the West Bank” since a major Israeli anti-terrorism operation in 2002. After the interview, Israel’s Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara opened an investigation against Fogel for incitement to terrorism.
If there was any doubt about how members of Smotrich’s party see things, comments from his party colleague Orit Strock are instructive. She’s minister for national missions, whatever that might be. After top army officials condemned settler violence, she accused them of being Israel’s version of the Wagner Group, the Russian mercenary organization that for a day at least, mutinied against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
She, Smotrich and the worst pyromanic of all, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who, as ridiculous as it might seem, is the cabinet minister in charge of the police, all sit around Netanyahu’s cabinet table. Following the attack in Eli, Ben-Gvir urged right-wing settlers to “run to the hilltops” – meaning grabbing land in the West Bank where settlements haven’t been authorized. In other words, the police minister is urging his followers to break the law.
As an Israeli and a Jew, I say to the Jewish arsonists in Hawara and Turmus Ayya and to their enablers in the cabinet: “Not in my name!” Not in my name will you encourage acts that are morally abhorrent by any standard and contrary to every mainstream Jewish ethic.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at Haaretz.