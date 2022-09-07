There is a low-grade war being fought in a west Jerusalem neighborhood along Bar-Ilan Street. It’s been going on for two years and pits members of the Edah Haredit group, an extremist fringe of the city’s ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, against Jerusalem city hall and the state of Israel.
This isn’t the first time that Bar-Ilan Street, a major Jerusalem thoroughfare, has been the subject of religious tensions. In the 1990s, some members of the ultra-Orthodox community insisted that the street be closed on Shabbat so as not to disrupt the sanctity of the Sabbath. It was ultimately decided that the street would be closed during prayer times, but in practice, there is little motor traffic on the street at all on Shabbat.
The new battle relates to transportation on the street during the rest of the week. The Edah Haredit is seeking to halt construction on the street of the Green Line of the city’s light-rail network. It will complement the highly successful Red Line, which has been in operation since 2011. Ultra-Orthodox residents have engaged in regular street battles and an orgy of vandalism along the route of the Green Line, leading to hundreds of arrests and huge financial losses. About a month ago, the city of Jerusalem and a contractor for the project filed lawsuits for 300,000 shekels ($90,000) each against 23 people for property damage and the construction delays that the violence has caused.
“Unlike in the 1990s, this time the fault line does not run between the ultra-Orthodox and the secular, but between the extremist Edah Haredit that is leading the battle and the majority of the ultra-Orthodox public and its representatives, who are in favor of the train,” wrote Nir Hasson, a reporter at Haaretz newspaper, where I work. “As is common at Edah Haredit demonstrations, the protesters readily liken the light rail on Bar-Ilan Street to the train to Auschwitz, call the police and security guards Nazis and sometimes throw rocks. Meanwhile, security and police officers have been filmed on more than one occasion using excessive violence against protesters.”
Hasson quotes one activist who alleged that the Green Line is part of a larger plot to “Israelize” the Haredim – the ultra-Orthodox Jews. It has also been suggested that the real threat that the group is concerned about is that the Green Line would make secular enticements in Jerusalem more accessible to the neighborhood’s young people.
It’s also part of a much larger issue: whether segments of the country’s Haredi community, about 13% of the Israeli population, should be able to shut themselves into ghettos where Israeli law doesn’t fully apply and where Israel’s largely secular influences are shut out. The answer clearly is no. No self-respecting Israeli government or Jerusalem mayor could agree to cede areas of Israel’s capital that would be out-of-bounds to non-Haredim – whether they’re passengers on a light rail train or walking on a sidewalk.
The Haredi community, which has the country’s highest birth rate, is the poorest segment of the Jewish population – in part because huge numbers of Haredi men never enter the workforce. That’s a recipe for economic disaster as the community grows. The Haredim have to be better integrated into the economy if the country is to remain on a firm financial footing.
Admittedly, modernity is a potential threat to the Haredi way of life. But secular influences are inevitable in a Western-oriented country such as Israel, and the Israeli Haredi community is going to have to find a way to coexist with modernity and maintain community cohesiveness through the attraction of ultra-Orthodoxy itself – and not by shutting the community off from secular influences.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at the English edition of Haaretz.