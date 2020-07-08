It’s not clear when I will be making my next visit back to the United States from Israel. At the moment, I would have to go into two weeks of quarantine on my arrival in America and then another two weeks on my return to Israel due to the coronavirus.

But when I do visit, I’m sure I will be struck by how the country has changed, not only due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the huge toll that it has taken in American lives and on the economy, but also as a result of the gains made by the Black Lives Matter movement.

I recall a college professor of mine noting the central issue that has vexed American life throughout the country’s history is race. The stock taking that the George Floyd case has prompted and the major shift in attitudes that it has engendered among whites is therefore particularly welcome.

Israel needs a Black Lives Matter moment, too, although I would hope that it would not require another senseless death for it to come about. The perennial issue in Israel is not race, but our relationship with the Palestinians. Israeli Jews need a Palestinian Lives Matter moment just as the Palestinians surely need a Jewish Israelis’ Lives Matter reckoning. But because I am Jewish and Israeli, Israel’s need to own up to its own history seems easier to address.

I am a firm believer in the justice of Israel’s cause – and of the right of the Jewish people to self-determination. If I weren’t, I would never have moved here. But if Israel is ever to make peace with the Palestinians – something that I believe is attainable if both sides make the necessary concessions – it’s going to require that the two sides recognize the other’s needs, and the other’s pain, just as the American public has begun to come around to recognizing the discrimination that Black Americans still suffer 157 years after Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

In the Israeli context, it means recognizing the displacement and statelessness that the Palestinians have suffered since Israel’s creation. I can make a persuasive argument that the displacement was the by-product of Arab rejection of a Jewish state, but for the Arabs who fled their homes – or in some instances were forced out of their homes during Israel’s War of Independence – they suffered just the same. Palestinians call the displacement the “nakba,” catastrophe in Arabic, and they mark it on May 15, the day Israel became independent in 1948.

In 2011, rather than acknowledging the nakba, the Israeli government of the time, which was more right-wing than the current center-right government, passed a law authorizing cuts in government cultural funding to institutions that reject Israel’s existence as a Jewish and democratic state or that mark Nakba Day as a day of mourning.

The law is problematic in part because once the government starts using funding recipients’ politics as a criterion, the next step could be denying funding to plays advocating a Palestinian state, or if a left-wing government were in power, denying funding to arts organizations that glorify Jewish settlements in the West Bank. But there is something more fundamental at play here.

The conflict between Israelis and Palestinians requires both sides to acknowledge the other’s past. That means Palestinian and Israeli acknowledgment that Jews are not foreigners in this region of the world and that Palestinians aren’t either. Once Israeli voters recognize Palestinian suffering, it will be easier to elect a government willing to make the necessary concessions toward peace that both sides would benefit from so greatly.

Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East for the CJN from Ra’anana, Israel. To read more of Savren’s columns, visit cjn.org/savren.