Last week, Israel inched closer to its fourth Knesset election in two years. And it’s all the fault of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has put his personal interests ahead of the country’s – as he tries to hold onto office and perhaps evade his pending trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Netanyahu seems prepared to send the country back to the polls in the hope that after three inconclusive elections, the fourth one would boost the showing of his Likud party and the other right-wing parties that would join his government coalition. Then he might even be able to pass legislation giving himself immunity from prosecution while he is prime minister.

In May, in a desperate bid to remain in office, he signed a power-sharing agreement with Benny Gantz, the head of the centrist Blue and White Party, in which Netanyahu agreed to a rotation agreement – serving as prime minister until November 2021 and then swapping jobs with Gantz, who has the title of alternate prime minister.

Politicians who had been burned by Netanyahu warned Gantz the prime minister would not abide by the agreement to step down at the end of next year, but Gantz had it in writing. The only escape clause that the agreement provided Netanyahu was that the country would go to new elections if the government’s budget was not passed on time.

As the budget deadline approached, it was obvious Netanyahu was dragging his feet, and in a last-minute compromise I find embarrassing even to describe, a law was enacted giving the government until Dec. 23 to pass the 2020 budget. You’re are not misreading this. The Knesset has until late this month to pass a budget that in practice would be in effect for one week.

Netanyahu was not taking that deadline seriously, and even if the 2020 budget is passed by Dec. 23, Netanyahu has another escape clause at his disposal – automatic elections if the 2021 budget fails to pass by the end of March 2021.

According to opinion polls, Netanyahu’s Likud and Gantz’s Blue and White parties have both lost support since the last election, although the right wing as a whole is strengthening and Blue and White’s support has collapsed. Last week, Gantz went on television and, in the most forceful speech I have heard him make, said his party would support legislation dissolving the current Knesset and holding a fourth round of elections – forcing Netanyahu’s hand.

The following day his party voted in favor of dissolving of the Knesset in a preliminary vote that passed but will have to be followed by three additional votes to become law. That leaves the door open for Gantz to avoid elections if the 2020 budget is approved by Dec. 23 and progress is made on the 2021 one.

Any marriage counselor who might have thought there was hope for Gantz’s marriage of convenience with Netanyahu would have been disabused of such thoughts on hearing Gantz’s speech, in which he rightly called Netanyahu a “serial violator” of his promises.

Netanyahu doesn’t want an election now, when the number of coronavirus cases in Israel is on the rise, but it would get him out of the rotation agreement. Limor Livnat, a former cabinet minister from Netanyahu’s own Likud party, summed up her feelings about Netanyahu’s conduct as follows in a column in the Yediot Ahronot daily in which she referred to the prime minister by his nickname: “All of this is to avoid complying with the rotation that he committed to. There’s no budget. There’s no rotation. There’s no reason to believe Bibi.”

Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East for the Cleveland Jewish News from Ra’anana, Israel. To read more of Savren’s columns, visit cjn.org/savren.