Benjamin Netanyahu has been called upon by Israel’s president to form a government. He has a solid majority in parliament to form a coalition composed of his Likud party, the two ultra-Orthodox parties and the extreme right-wing Religious Zionism slate. But even before it takes office, the incoming government has sparked a firestorm of criticism among wide segments of the Israeli population – along with elation among extreme right-wingers.
I keep trying to tell myself that the people taking the helm of what is a jewel of a country will moderate their stances once they’re in power, but there’s been no sign of that over the past few weeks. The formation of a new coalition requires Netanyahu to come to agreement on policy with the other three parties. Although that’s not yet complete, what has been agreed to is causing outrage.
Retired Israeli defense experts are in disbelief over Netanyahu’s consent to carve up the Defense Ministry and give pieces of it to the Religious Zionism party. He has also agreed to sever pieces of the Education Ministry and give supervision of school programming from outside providers to Avi Maoz, whose homophobic Noam party ran as part of the religious Zionism slate. Mayors and school administrators are saying that they won’t cooperate with him.
And although Maoz has no ability to do so, he has already announced that he would ban Jerusalem’s Gay Pride Parade.
I’m particularly concerned about plans to undermine the Israeli Supreme Court, in part by allowing the Knesset to override its rulings. Retired Harvard constitutional law professor Alan Dershowitz has expressed his own concern about the override legislation – in an op-ed piece and in person to Netanyahu himself.
“I hope Israelis realize that their Supreme Court is among the most respected in the world and has proved its ability to serve as a check and balance on other institutions – also a criterion for democracy. The proposal to allow the Knesset to easily override decisions of the Supreme Court would curtail the ability of the judges to assure equality,” he wrote in Haaretz. Dershowitz reiterated his concerns recently on Israel’s most popular evening news broadcast, on Channel 12, calling the proposed change a terrible mistake.
Netanyahu seems unmoved by the criticism in Israel, but he does appear to be sensitive to criticism from the United States. He knows that Israel cannot afford to lose America’s support.
The Biden administration is clearly alarmed. “We expect the new Israeli government to continue to work with us to advance our shared values,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Left unstated is that the incoming government is embracing some policies that are the antithesis of American democratic values.
In a Washington Post op-ed, Cleveland-born retired State Department official Aaron David Miller and Daniel Kurtzer, a former U.S. ambassador to Israel, wrote: “Benjamin Netanyahu has midwifed the most extreme government in the history of the state, all in an effort to secure legislation to postpone the trial against him or cancel the indictments altogether. Having brought to life the radical, racist, misogynistic and homophobic far-right parties, Netanyahu is now stuck with them.”
Israel has been a shining exception among the countries that gained independence after World War II. It’s a thriving democracy with a dynamic economy and respected global presence in academia and the arts. I love this country, as most Israelis do.
The incoming government will not wreck it in a single blow, but I’m very concerned that it will eat away at its democratic character and undermine its relations around the world over the next year or two, making the Israel that we now know unrecognizable.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at the English edition of Haaretz.