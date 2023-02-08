Over the past month, I have gone to three Saturday-evening mass protests in Tel Aviv against the Israeli government’s plan to undermine the country’s court system. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the plan an effort to restore balance among the executive branch, the legislature and the judiciary. But virtually no experts are buying that.
In fact, some of the country’s most prominent economic and legal experts – including former governors of Israel’s central bank and an Israeli Nobel Prize laureate in economics, Daniel Kahneman – have roundly condemned it as a threat to Israeli democracy and to the Israeli economy.
“From my perspective, it’s almost the end of the world,” Kahneman said in an interview last month with Israel’s Channel 12 news. “It’s the end of the country as I know it.”
The negative reaction in the business community includes Verbit, a Tel Aviv-based artificial intelligence firm said to be worth more than $2 billion, which announced that it is leaving the country over the proposed legislation.
The repeated mantra in Netanyahu’s Likud party is that majority rule is the essence of democracy. But healthy democracies have a constitution – which Israel still lacks – and a system of checks and balances and strong protection of civil rights. The proposed plan would enable the government to appoint judges and even enable parliament, which by definition the government controls, to overrule supreme court decisions. It’s an outrageous power grab that would place all government authority under the thumb of a prime minister who is himself on trial on corruption charges.
Israel’s attorney general, Gali Baharav-Miara, recently instructed Netanyahu to refrain from dealing with the plans for the judiciary due to “reasonable concern” that it would put him in a conflict of interest. That’s because he would be making changes to the very system in which he is currently on trial.
The attorney general’s instructions are binding on the prime minister, yet there are already outrageous murmurings in the government about ignoring them. Among the most belligerent voices in support of the government’s plan is Simcha Rothman, the chairman of the Knesset’s constitution, law and justice committee, who was born into a family from Cleveland, by the way.
Netanyahu hasn’t granted Israeli media interviews about his plan, but has to American media outlets, including one with CNN’s Jake Tapper, in which he distorted its implications. The prime minister implied that Israel would simply be following the U.S. model of political input in the selection of Supreme Court justices. He declined to mention that the United States has a bill of rights and dispersed political power, with a House and Senate and a federal system, as well as major hurdles to amending its constitution. None of this exists in Israel. The Knesset has passed pieces of a future constitution in the form of what are called basic laws, but they only require a simple Knesset majority to pass – or repeal – and the government even intends to replace the basic law that comes closest to a bill of rights.
Maybe I’m naive, but it’s inconceivable to me that the government will ultimately get its way. The public simply won’t tolerate it. I can foresee a wave of strikes that would paralyze the country until the government backs down or resigns.
Israel is a country with a streak of idealism and a pioneering spirit that come to the fore under such circumstances, at least I hope so. There are Israelis who don’t understand how their basic freedoms could be undermined, but there are enough other people who don’t want to see the Zionist dream of a Jewish and democratic state go down the tubes like this, particularly after all that Israel has endured and accomplished.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at the English edition of Haaretz.