There have been only two occasions in which I had personal contact with Dan Meridor, a former Israeli deputy finance minister, justice minister, intelligence minister and Knesset member. I’m sure he doesn’t know it, but one day a number of years ago, we were shopping at the same dairy case in a Jerusalem supermarket.
That was our second meeting. The first time was in the mid-1980s in Cleveland, when the newly elected Likud Knesset member addressed a young leadership meeting sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. I recall that I gave him a very hard time at the meeting about his Likud party’s right-wing policies. The Meridor name is synonymous with Likud. His father was a Knesset member representing Likud’s precursor.
Now I would long for the earlier era of the Likud party – which was founded by Menachem Begin and is now headed by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Meridor would long for it, too.
As Israel faces its fifth Knesset election in 3½ years on Nov. 1 and as the most recent poll shows a coalition led by Netanyahu’s Likud just two seats short of a Knesset majority that would return Netanyahu to power, Meridor had the courage to speak out against anti-democratic forces in Israel, including those in his former party.
In an op-ed piece in The Jerusalem Post, Meridor noted that it was Netanyahu who engineered the rise to political prominence of the extreme right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir because Ben-Gvir’s success would boost Netanyahu’s chances of returning to power – with Ben-Gvir presumably in his cabinet.
And in his column, Meridor sounded the alarm regarding threats to democracy that go beyond Ben-Gvir’s presence in a Netanyahu cabinet.
“Two factors are converging to threaten Israel’s democratic norms and rule of law,” he wrote. “The first is the likely attempt by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu to disrupt the trials underway against him, and the second is the rise of authoritarian political forces that wish to undermine the system of checks and balances and make the Knesset the all-powerful branch of the state. These two elements are joining forces.”
The accepted wisdom is that if he returns to power, Netanyahu would get a law passed that would put an end to his current criminal trial in three separate corruption cases – on the grounds that a prime minister should not face criminal charges while in office.
If Israel is to escape this fate, it’s important for Netanyahu’s Likud to lose. I would prefer an inconclusive result to one in which Netanyahu wins, even by a hair’s breadth. Another defeat could be the nail in the coffin for Netanyahu’s political career. An inconclusive result would be fine with me because it would leave the outgoing government headed by Yair Lapid in power until a subsequent election produced a definitive result – which would come after the political system rids itself of Netanyahu’s polarizing presence.
In the few short months since Lapid took office, he has demonstrated his capacity to be prime minister – including an impressive appearance a few weeks ago at the U.N. General Assembly. In his pre-Rosh Hashanah interview with the Yedioth Ahronoth daily, Lapid was asked how he is different from Netanyahu.
“First of all,” he said, “my motive is not personal. I have no indictments to be stressed about, no court to appear before or judicial system to destroy to save my skin. I think the major difference is that he is dealing with what’s good for him and I’m dealing with what’s good for the citizens.”
He’s right. But we will only know on Nov. 1 whether most Israelis agree.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at the English edition of Haaretz.