In 1985, I visited the then-Soviet Union with five other members of the Jewish community in Northeast Ohio, including Cindy Dettelbach, then-editor of the Cleveland Jewish News – the Columbus Jewish News’ sister newspaper. We were on a mission to visit Jewish activists who had been denied exit visas to go to Israel.
One of my most inspiring visits was with a Hebrew teacher in Leningrad – today St. Petersburg – who had been harassed by the police for his activities.
That was 14 years before I moved to Israel, but I remember thinking that I was perfectly free to move to Israel, while this Hebrew teacher was risking everything to do so. In fact, there was another Hebrew teacher sitting in Soviet prison then for his activities. Yuli Edelstein was sent to a Siberian penal colony after founding a group called City Project that was training Hebrew teachers and providing Hebrew study materials.
He was released in 1987 and moved to Israel, where he entered politics. By 1996, Edelstein was a member of the Israeli cabinet and since 2003, he has been affiliated with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party. He was speaker of the Knesset from 2013 to 2020, and then became health minister within a month of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Israel is facing a different kind of crisis now, after the new Netanyahu government decided to go to war against the country’s own court system. It’s pushing ahead in a bid to pass legislation that would give it total control of the selection of judges and the power to override decisions of the Supreme Court. That would spell the end of Israeli democracy and put the country in the hands of a government that would have limitless power to violate civil liberties.
Of course, Edelstein, who is the chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, knows a thing or two about authoritarian regimes and violations of civil rights. His record as a Knesset speaker wasn’t unblemished, but I see him as a vestige of a former, saner Likud party that never would have countenanced the judicial plans that his party is seeking to pass.
The government coalition has a majority of 64 seats in the 120, so it would take more than Edelstein’s defection to defeat the legislation from within the government. But if he breaks with his party, as seems possible, it might encourage others, such as Avi Dichter, the former director of the Shin Bet security agency, to follow suit. Last month, more than 400 former Shin Bet staffers signed a letter asking Dichter to oppose this crazy legislation.
And within the past couple of weeks, after two months of mass demonstrations against it that are attracting 200,000 protesters a week, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial, called for the legislation to be scrapped. He said it “needs to disappear from the world.”
Last week, he went one step further, presenting his measured constitutional plan as a starting point to replace the government’s legislation. It was the product of consultations between the president and a large number of members of the public and is a thoughtful attempt to extract the country from this crisis. Netanyahu rejected the president’s compromise out of hand.
Likud Knesset member David Bitan has called for a pause in the legislative process. But the Edelsteins and Dichters and some others in the government coalition who surely aren’t comfortable with the company they are keeping haven’t had the courage to openly oppose legislation pushed by right-wing fanatics who would hurl Israel into the abyss.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East for the Cleveland Jewish News from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at Haaretz.