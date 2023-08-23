When I was growing up in Cleveland, what it meant to be pro-Israel seemed simple. Israel was a good country in a bad neighborhood, as the American-born Israeli writer Zev Chafets put it. Israel was a beleaguered country that rightfully had nearly universal backing from the American Jewish community, which perceived both Israel and the Israeli government as the good guys. They were one and the same.
Fast forward to 2023, and Israel is again a beleaguered country – still threatened by some of its neighbors but more immediately threatened by its own government. Under such circumstances, what does it mean to be pro-Israel? Is it pro-Israel to blindly support the most extremist and antidemocratic government in the country’s history? I think not.
Supporting the current government means supporting policies that are wrecking the country. That’s not a matter of opinion. It’s a fact, by a number of empirical measures. Since the government announced plans in January to pass laws to undermine the independence of the country’s courts –
by assuming control of the appointment of judges and the power to overrule court decisions – the shekel has lost about 10% of its value, and the high-tech sector has been moving funds out of the country.
Hundreds, maybe even thousands, of reservists in the Israel Air Force and elsewhere in the Israel Defense Forces have announced they would not volunteer for military service in support of a government that is antidemocratic. According to Israel’s Channel 13 news, last week Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was scrambling to stop the army from reporting the full extent of the problem to a Knesset panel – out of concern that the magnitude of the problem would become public. On Aug. 16, the former head of the Israeli Intelligence Corps, Maj. Gen. Amos Malka, told Israeli public radio that Netanyahu has become a threat to national security.
Things could come to a head next month, when the Supreme Court hears challenges to the one piece of antidemocratic legislation that has so far been passed by the Knesset. The Knesset labeled it a Basic Law, giving it constitutional status. It deprives the court of the power to strike down unreasonable government decisions – no matter how unreasonable. The Supreme Court has never struck down a Basic Law, but it has left open the possibility of doing so if the Basic Law runs counter to democratic principles, a position Netanyahu has scoffed at. But it’s not preposterous.
The court is the guardian of democracy, which involves more than just a government elected by a majority vote. It also means protection of civil rights. What if the Knesset passed a Basic Law limiting the right to vote to Jews, or set elections every 10 years instead of every four? Would the Supreme Court still be powerless to act?
Netanyahu hasn’t publicly committed to complying with the Supreme Court’s decision on the reasonableness legislation. If the court strikes it down and Netanyahu refuses to comply with the ruling, it could force government officials to choose between obeying the court or Netanyahu’s government. Last week the Yedioth Aharonoth daily reported that, if there’s a showdown between the government and the courts, the sense in the governing coalition is that the army, the Shin Bet security service and the Mossad intelligence agency would side with the courts.
The time has come to admit that anyone in the United States who seeks to advocate for Israel as a Jewish and democratic state now has to make a distinction between Israel, which is still a good country in a bad neighborhood, and the Israeli government. Being pro-Netanyahu and being pro-Israel are now the antithesis of one another.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at Haaretz.