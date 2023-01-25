My wife and I went to the massive protest this month in Tel Aviv against the Israeli government’s plans to undermine the country’s judicial system. It was an inspiring experience at a time when Israel is facing grave threats from its own government.
The protest was held in the heart of the city, at Habima Square, on a cold night punctuated by periodic downpours. The demonstration was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. but was delayed by an hour because the organizers were concerned that in the heavy rain, the sound system would pose a risk of electrocution.
In a stroke of brilliance, the organizers distributed hundreds of large Israeli flags to the crowd, creating a scene in which the crowd, which the police estimated at 80,000 people, stood under a sea of blue and white. The flags were also a reminder that despite efforts by right-wingers to label such protests as unpatriotic, there is nothing unpatriotic about protesting proposed government legislation that would do such damage to Israel’s democratic fabric.
At various times, the sea of flags yielded to a sea of umbrellas, but the crowd, which was orderly and largely middle-aged and older, didn’t budge, even in the pouring rain. It was thrilling to witness and renewed my hope in the country’s future, despite the government’s attempt to claim that its election into office by a majority of voters, a bare majority, gives it permission to place the Supreme Court under the total domination of the Netanyahu government.
None of the speakers at the Tel Aviv protest currently hold elected public office, meaning that the protest wasn’t associated with a specific political party. One speaker, Dan Netanyahu, is the son of the late Supreme Court justice Shoshana Netanyahu, who was the prime minister’s aunt. Dan Netanyahu said his mother would have opposed the current government’s plans. In fact, a whole range of legal scholars have opposed the plans, including a conservative former justice minister, Daniel Friedmann and retired conservative Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz.
The proposed legislation would enable the Knesset to override Supreme Court rulings by a bare majority of 61 votes in the 120-seat parliament. It would also give the government control of the selection committee that chooses judges and would eliminate the reasonableness standard by which the court measures the actions of the government.
That reasonableness standard was invoked in part in the Jan. 18 decision by the Supreme Court to disallow Arye Dery as Netanyahu’s choice for interior minister and health minister. Dery, who served two years in prison on corruption charges more than 20 years ago, was convicted last year in a plea agreement on tax evasion charges and agreed to quit elected office, only to resurface at the cabinet table a year later.
The new Netanyahu government’s regular mantra is that majority rules in a democracy. But true democracy also requires independent courts and the protection of the rights of the minority that didn’t vote for the government.
TLV Partners, an Israeli venture capital firm, issued a statement Jan. 17 in which, according to the Calcalist business daily, it warned that “if Israel’s democracy is harmed, the hi-tech industry will wither or flee abroad.” The firm added: “We say these things with a heavy heart and great pain, and we hold hope that the destructive actions will be stopped before it’s too late.”
Speaking of hope, the 80,000 people who stood in the rain at the Tel Aviv protest impressively expressed the message of the Israeli national anthem, “Hatikvah,” “The Hope” in English. The anthem, written in 1877, speaks of the Jewish people’s aspiration to be “a free people in our land.”
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at the English edition of Haaretz.