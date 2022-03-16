The idea that Russia, however anti-democratic or corrupt it might be, would simply invade a neighboring country – one that is the size of Texas, has a population of over 40 million people and is more democratic than Russia – would have been inconceivable even a few months ago. The outrageousness of the invasion of Ukraine makes the news more dramatic than any fictional drama could be.
The story is of particular interest here in Israel because of the roughly 1 million immigrants who have come to Israel from the former Soviet Union in the years since the fall of Communism. That means that many Israelis are themselves from either Ukraine or Russia.
Ukrainian Jews and their extended families, some of whom may not be Jewish, are entitled to immigrate to Israel and receive citizenship. Israel has also agreed to grant temporary asylum to 5,000 other Ukrainians.
Last week, Israel began gearing up for an airlift of additional Ukrainian immigrants, with projections of as many as 50,000 arriving over the course of the next year. There are no flights to Israel from Ukraine at the moment, but those who manage to get across Ukraine’s borders into Moldova or Poland or elsewhere to the west can fly from nearby airports to Israel.
And speaking of flights, at the beginning of the month came the surprising news that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett – Israel’s first religiously observant prime minister –
had secretly flown to Moscow on a Shabbat to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in effort to mediate between Russia and Ukraine. All of this was coordinated with the Biden administration and was followed up with telephone conversations between Bennett and Putin and Bennett and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Bennett and Zelenskyy are the world’s only two Jewish heads of government. When the Ukrainian invasion began, the country’s ambassador in Israel even said that as a Jew, Zelenskyy had expected more support from Israel.
“You can’t imagine how difficult it is for me to be ambassador to Israel if my president is a Jew – because he has much higher expectations of Israel than Israel can deliver,” Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk said.
Zelenskyy’s Jewish background is a reminder not only of the continuing Jewish presence in Ukraine, but of the country’s Jewish past. It has been estimated that prior to the Holocaust, a third of the populations of Kyiv and Odessa were Jewish.
Further back in time, Ukraine was the heart of the
so-called Pale of Settlement, the area of the Czarist Russian empire where Jews were permitted to live. Ukraine – which has not been independent during most of its history – produced many of the leading Jewish authors, religious leaders and Zionist leaders of the modern era. That includes Hebrew writers S.Y. Agnon and Haim Nachman Bialik. And amazingly enough, Ukraine was the birthplace of two Israeli two presidents and three prime ministers, including Golda Meir, who was born in Kyiv.
It’s difficult to comprehend the enormity of the refugee problem that the current war has created, but the events of the past several weeks bring to mind one particular Jewish couple from Ukraine who escaped to Chisinau, or Kishinev as it is known in Russian, in Moldova. The woman was pregnant when they escaped and she delivered her child, a girl, in Kishinev.
Their story connects me to the plight of war refugees from Ukraine. That couple was my grandparents. They escaped the turmoil not of the Russian invasion, but the Russian Revolution. Their baby, my aunt Ruth, was born in Kishinev not in 2022, but in 1921. The family arrived at Ellis Island later that year from Antwerp and she grew up in Cleveland.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East for the Cleveland Jewish News from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at Haaretz.