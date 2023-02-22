When I moved to Israel from Cleveland more than 20 years ago, I had a lot of hopes from the move, many of which have been fulfilled. In fact, in most respects, the move has wildly exceeded my expectations. I think it’s been great for our children, who have grown up perfectly bilingual in English and Hebrew and who are very much at home in both countries. I also think the experience has been immeasurably enriching for me and my wife.
On a larger level, I also had hopes that I would play a small part in the development of what was and remains a relatively new country. But it never occurred to me that I would be witness to a battle over the very existence of Israeli democracy, threatened not by an external enemy but by the democratically elected Israeli government itself, which is seeking to undermine the independence of the court system.
I have written about this in my recent columns, but it’s so omnipresent in the country at the moment that it’s impossible to write about anything else. Every day brings shocking new revelations about the far-right-wing government’s policy moves – along with inspiring scenes from the wave of protests.
There was recently a sea of demonstrators in the middle of the workweek in Jerusalem outside the Knesset and the Supreme Court to protest the imminent introduction of the legislation that would enable the government and Knesset to override Supreme Court decisions and control the appointment of judges. Particularly impressive was the presence of Israeli army veterans at the protest, some of whom walked to Jerusalem.
The fight to save Israeli democracy has also introduced me to the 3.5% rule. It’s the product of a study by an Ohio-born Harvard professor, Erica Chenoweth, who looked at a century of domestic conflicts around the world. She found that it frequently takes the nonviolent opposition of just 3.5% of a country’s population to turn things around. She also found that nonviolent protest is twice as likely to be effective as violence.
Opinion polls show that most of the Israeli public is opposed to the plans to weaken the judiciary and the opposition is gaining strength. Twelve former heads of Israel’s National Security Council have come out against the judicial overhaul plans and then Feb. 16, Tamir Pardo, a Netanyahu appointee who served as head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency for five years, called on the prime minister to resign over the plans to wreck Israeli democracy.
Netanyahu is also desperately trying to find leading figures abroad to support his plans and to rebut arguments that undermining the country’s judiciary would also discourage foreign investment and damage Israel’s economy. According to reports, Netanyahu lobbied former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers to speak out in support of the plans, but instead Summers said they could raise “serious and profound questions about the rule of law” and “could have quite serious adverse effects on the Israeli economy.”
Things are also spinning increasingly out of control inside the far-right government coalition, as cabinet ministers spar for turf and authority. Speaking about Netanyahu Feb. 16, the prime minister’s Likud party colleague David Bitan acknowledged to the Ynet website that “it’s not certain that he’s still in control of what’s happening.”
Netanyahu’s supporters claim that the protests reflect a failure to accept the election results. The government was elected fairly, but it wasn’t elected with a mandate to undermine democracy. The protests will continue until the government resigns or scraps its antidemocratic policies.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at the English edition of Haaretz.