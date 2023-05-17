Four days of Islamic Jihad rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip last week provided a reminder of the thorn in the side that Gaza remains for Israel. The latest round was prompted by the death of a Palestinian terrorist from Islamic Jihad who had been imprisoned in Israel and died while on a hunger strike. Islamic Jihad fired a barrage of rockets over the border, and Israel responded with targeted killings from the air of three leading Islamic Jihad figures.
Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad then began firing deeper into Israel, triggering sirens as far as Tel Aviv and the outskirts of Jerusalem. It sounds scary, but life went on relatively normally in the Tel Aviv area – including the holding of an outdoor rock concert attended by 40,000 people.
The rockets were disruptive, but thanks to Israel’s Iron Dome antimissile system, the large number of rockets caused few injuries and just two deaths on the Israeli side, including a woman in Rehovot who died when a rocket hit her apartment, after Iron Dome malfunctioned. The other fatality on the Israeli side was a Palestinian Gazan who worked at a greenhouse in Israel and was killed by shrapnel from a rocket.
Israel wisely withdrew from Gaza in 2005 and uprooted the 8,000 Israeli settlers who were living there amid roughly 2 million Palestinians. But in 2007, after the Palestinian Authority failed to recognize the victory of Hamas Islamists in Palestinian elections, Hamas took over the territory in a bloody Palestinian civil war and turned Gaza into a terrorist base. Hamas doesn’t officially recognize Israel’s right to exist, but it has all the hallmarks of a sovereign government and has for many years engaged in indirect negotiations with Israel. Islamic Jihad is a terrorist organization pure and simple.
In the decades since the Hamas takeover, Israel has launched military operations against Hamas and the other militants to stop rocket attacks from the strip. A major operation in 2014 brought years of relative quiet from Gaza. Other than a brief period in 2018, that held until 2021, but the periods of quiet have become shorter.
So, the real test of Israel’s military response this month is how long the quiet lasts. Short of a horribly deadly battle, Israel can’t dislodge Hamas, so it has to make it in Hamas’ interest to rein in Islamic Jihad and to restrain itself. The government headed by Nafatali Bennett and Yair Lapid, which left office at the end of last year, was doing that – using carrots as well as sticks –
boosting the number of Gazans permitted to work in Israel, for example. For all of Hamas’ despicable ideology, the more Gaza develops, the more Hamas has to lose in a conflict with Israel.
But there is a new government in office in Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s minister in charge of the police is none other than Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has a criminal record for anti-Arab incitement. Bezalel Smotrich, the finance minister, recently told a French audience that there is “no such thing as Palestinians because there’s no such thing as the Palestinian people.” These are not visionaries who will think creatively to try to end the periodic conflicts in Gaza. Smotrich’s party colleague Orit Strock even wants to re-establish the Jewish settlements there.
Netanyahu may have burnished his dismal approval ratings during this month’s fighting, but so has Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, whom Netanyahu tried to fire for speaking out against the government’s crazy plan to undermine the country’s courts. Netanyahu would do well to use this month’s hostilities to switch gears. He should jettison his government’s plan to undermine the courts and get down to addressing Israel’s real problems, including the dilemma over Gaza.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at Haaretz.