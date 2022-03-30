Support for Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion is truly a case of good versus evil, a fight for freedom and national independence, but there are nuances to the story, including the fact that Ukrainian democracy is somewhat flawed.
For the United States, the paramount dilemma is confronting Russia while at the same time not sparking World War III. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been urging the West to protect Ukrainian airspace from Russian bombardment through a no-fly zone. But the only way it could be enforced is by military force, which could see Russia and the United States in an all-out war. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders have wisely declined Zelenskyy’s request.
For Israel, there are geopolitical considerations too. Russia has a military presence on Israel’s doorstep – in Syria – and Israel requires Russian military coordination if it is to foil Iran’s constant efforts to arm the Lebanese Hezbollah militia on Syrian territory and to establish a military presence there. That has created a political tug-of-war within the Israeli government between those who want Israel to stand behind Ukraine, which it has done somewhat limply, and those who claim that Israel’s security interests have to take precedence.
The battle for Ukraine is also being played out in the cultural sphere in ways that bring to mind disturbing efforts by the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement to encourage boycotts of Israeli artists. In the Israeli context, the argument, which I believe is generally correct, is that politics should not be mixed with cultural activities.
There are times when the distinction is difficult to draw. I recall demonstrating as a kid outside a performance in Cleveland by the Soviet Moiseyev Dance Company to highlight the plight of Soviet Jewry, but that was in an era when all such Soviet cultural groups were government-sponsored. And if I remember correctly, we handed out leaflets stating that we did not object to people attending the performance but only wished to inform them about a darker aspect of Soviet life.
If Ukraine’s current fight is a battle for freedom, it’s a bit ironic that high-profile Russian culture is now being boycotted in the West. This is, in at least one case, solely because it’s Russian, and in other instances because it involves supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Either is wrong.
When the European Film Academy banned any Russian film from receiving its awards, the Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa resigned as a member, explaining: “We must not judge people based on their passports.” Good for him.
Two high-profile Russians who have been supporters of Putin – conductor Valery Gergiev and soprano Anna Netrebko – have really been in the cross-hairs. The Munich Philharmonic fired Gergiev as its chief conductor after he failed to abide by the city’s mayor’s demand that he condemn Putin’s war. And New York’s Metropolitan Opera is refusing to work with Netrebko after she failed to comply with the opera’s demand that she distance herself from Putin.
In the name of freedom, respected artistic institutions are carrying out a McCarthy-like purge that is a stain on democratic values. Imagine if during last year’s war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, Israeli artists were told that they could not perform in the West unless they denounced Israel’s bombing of Gaza. Israel is not Russia and Israel was responding after being attacked by rockets fired from Gaza, but once this gets politicized there is no end to it.
Demanding that artists adopt a specific political view if they are to perform is a dangerous slippery slope in any context, particularly in the name of freedom.
Cliff Savren is a former Clevelander who covers the Middle East for the Cleveland Jewish News from Ra’anana, Israel. He is an editor at Haaretz.